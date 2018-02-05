What is it about a Super Bowl win that makes football fans want to climb everything in sight?

I thought the highlight of the celebrations would be Philadelphians—despite a coating of motor gear oil—managing to scale street poles. But I think it was actually what Eagles fans did to the awning in front of the Ritz Carlton on South Broad Street.

It started as a few brave souls climbing atop the awning and doing trust falls.

OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE pic.twitter.com/oZHBmDajJa — max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018

But eventually the crowd grew and the awning could no longer support their went, so it went crashing to the ground.

All that was left was the awning’s skeleton, and people began making off with the remains as souvenirs.

The Ritz-Carlton awning is now destroyed pic.twitter.com/BA7BsBsynv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

People are running through the streets with fragments of the Ritz-Carlton awning — Ben Livingston (@bliv94) February 5, 2018

I’d argue this is fitting because the Patriots are the most Ritz Carlton NFL franchise.