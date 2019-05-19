Divisive 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Shocks Athlete Viewers

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

After eight seasons, Game of Thrones is over. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 19, 2019

After eight seasons, the hit TV show Game of Thrones has come to an end. 

In the years since its premiere in 2011, the HBO fantasy epic based off George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series swept across the world, gaining many fans, including athletes. The series was a hit in MLB clubhouses and recently retired Eagles star Chris Long has been writing weekly episode recaps on the show's finale season for Sports Illustrated. 

Whether fans loved or hated the final season, parting with a beloved show is always going to bring the feels and comments. Here's how famous athletes bid farewell to the show and just be sure to read at your own risk due to spoilers:

Between sports comparisons and the nostalgia for seasons past, these stars had plenty to say about the hit show. 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message