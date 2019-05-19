After eight seasons, the hit TV show Game of Thrones has come to an end.

In the years since its premiere in 2011, the HBO fantasy epic based off George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series swept across the world, gaining many fans, including athletes. The series was a hit in MLB clubhouses and recently retired Eagles star Chris Long has been writing weekly episode recaps on the show's finale season for Sports Illustrated.

Whether fans loved or hated the final season, parting with a beloved show is always going to bring the feels and comments. Here's how famous athletes bid farewell to the show and just be sure to read at your own risk due to spoilers:

I need to know what Varys note said before he got killed 😂 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 20, 2019

I miss season 4. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 20, 2019

Yeaaa...I’m not satisfied with that ending — Chris Lacy II (@Gifted_CLacy) May 20, 2019

So Bran is the KD of game thrones. Didn’t need him but wins mvp and the finals lol — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) May 20, 2019

Sansa really couldn’t bend the knee to her Brother tho — Andre The Giant ⚡️ (@AndreSmith_9) May 20, 2019

Game of Thrones Season 1-5 vs season 6-8 pic.twitter.com/fSWux0Th5T — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) May 20, 2019

Between sports comparisons and the nostalgia for seasons past, these stars had plenty to say about the hit show.