Monday’s Hot Clicks: 14-Year-Old Challenges LeBron to a Three-Point Contest

Ball Is Life

That staredown, though!

By Dan Gartland
May 27, 2019

With his team not playing this late in the season for the first time in nine years, LeBron James is free to just be a sports dad. This weekend, he was courtside to watch his son Bronny’s Ohio-based AAU team at a tournament in Los Angeles.

During halftime of one game, one of the kids on Bronny’s team, 14-year-old Gabe Cupps (who just happens to wear No. 23), had the nerve to challenge LeBron to a three-point shooting contest. Perhaps Gabe realized that LeBron shot just 33.9% from three this season, his worst percentage in three years, but the GOAT proved no match for the teen sharpshooter. LeBron even shot Cupps a deathly stare after burying his last shot. 

Cupps is a longtime teammate of Bronny’s, so it’s not like he hasn’t met LeBron before. Another video from the tournament shows LeBron helping Cupps practice some dunk contest-type moves. 

It’s awesome to see how down-to-earth LeBron can be in situations like this. Sure, a huge crowd always gathers whenever he’s watching his son play but he just sits back and watches the game, cheering for everyone else on the team as much as for Bronny. Another video shows LeBron getting out of his seat to applaud Cupps for passing up an open three in favor of a pass to the low post. He’s just like any other dad, except for the three championship rings.

Toronto was electric on Saturday night

How excited were Raptors fans that their team is going to its first NBA Finals? Excited enough that you could literally hear the city rejoicing.

Best of all, nobody got arrested in the ensuing celebrations

Giannis got absolutely destroyed by Kawhi

Good thing there was a happy ending here

Not the best defense, huh?

Bronny is doing chasedown blocks now?

John Oliver is a Mets fan because it would be morally wrong to root for the Yankees

The ref scored... and didn’t disallow the goal

Ronald Guzman could be a gymnast

Which is the play of the day? 🤔

Power move

I’m still not sure what happened here

From the seat of his pants!

This was awesome

Somebody mow Antonio Brown’s lawn

Not sports

The owners of a Noah’s Ark replica are suing their insurance company over rain damage. ... Everyone is laughing about this YouTuber’s melodramatic story of his wife “falling” (rolling) off a “cliff” (embankment)

Just a timelapse of regular plane flight, but still really cool

That didn’t go as planned

Using a spoon to make a spoon

A good song

      Modal message