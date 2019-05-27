That staredown, though!

With his team not playing this late in the season for the first time in nine years, LeBron James is free to just be a sports dad. This weekend, he was courtside to watch his son Bronny’s Ohio-based AAU team at a tournament in Los Angeles.

During halftime of one game, one of the kids on Bronny’s team, 14-year-old Gabe Cupps (who just happens to wear No. 23), had the nerve to challenge LeBron to a three-point shooting contest. Perhaps Gabe realized that LeBron shot just 33.9% from three this season, his worst percentage in three years, but the GOAT proved no match for the teen sharpshooter. LeBron even shot Cupps a deathly stare after burying his last shot.

Cupps is a longtime teammate of Bronny’s, so it’s not like he hasn’t met LeBron before. Another video from the tournament shows LeBron helping Cupps practice some dunk contest-type moves.

It’s awesome to see how down-to-earth LeBron can be in situations like this. Sure, a huge crowd always gathers whenever he’s watching his son play but he just sits back and watches the game, cheering for everyone else on the team as much as for Bronny. Another video shows LeBron getting out of his seat to applaud Cupps for passing up an open three in favor of a pass to the low post. He’s just like any other dad, except for the three championship rings.

Toronto was electric on Saturday night

How excited were Raptors fans that their team is going to its first NBA Finals? Excited enough that you could literally hear the city rejoicing.

Can you tell the Raptors just made it to their first ever NBA final? pic.twitter.com/8OVpM22qJ2 — huliä (@JuliaHoffe) May 26, 2019

Best of all, nobody got arrested in the ensuing celebrations.

Tim Layden’s obituary for NFL Hall of Fame QB Bart Starr, who died Sunday at age 85. ... Which NFL teams improved the most this offseason? ... MLB has a fake injury problem.

Kevin Na’s PGA Tour win included a 1973 Dodge Charger, which he gave to his caddie. ... Tennessee is legalizing sports gambling and will be the only state to accept wagers exclusively online. ... The Cubs all wore NBA jerseys for their road trip to Houston.

