We are six days away from the official start of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, and Nike's new empowering ad makes it impossible not to get excited.

The three-minute ad spot is set to Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "Bad Reputation" and includes several soccer stars including U.S. women's national team winger Crystal Dunn, Brazil’s Andressa Alves, Korea’s Ji So-Yun, Netherlands’ Lieke Martens, Australia’s Sam Kerr, China’s Wang Shuang, France’s Amandine Henry and England’s Fran Kirby and more.

Meant to encourage athletes to "Dream Further," these stars—alongside male stars like Neymar Jr., Gerard Piqué, and Philippe Coutinho—show 10-year-old Makena Cook, a soccer player from California, the exciting world of professional soccer.

If this badass ode to empowerment doesn't get your heart racing ahead of the tournament, it might be time to get checked out.

King Kawhi

The Raptors know no king but the King in the North, and that's apparently who Kawhi Leonard is in Toronto.

Ahead of Sunday's Game 2 NBA Finals matchup against the Warriors, New Balance made sure that fact wasn't lost on fans in California, posting up a billboard ad with Leonard's face that reads, "The King of the North is Coming."

New Balance not making friends along Oakland highways this morning. (Pic from @OTJSports) pic.twitter.com/H4j7y2f6mg — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 31, 2019

For the Raptors' sake, let's hope their fate doesn't end like this former King in the North.

Everyone except Aaron Rodgers knows how to chug beer

Aaron Rodgers may be a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, but he stinks at downing a beer, and for the second time in eight days, an NFC North rival has bested him.

Last week, Matthew Stafford became the first divisional counterpart to show Rodgers up with an above-average glug. Now it's Mitch Trubisky who is joining in the party, chugging down a drink at last night’s White Sox game.

This is how you get it done, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/lCQumGGDnx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 1, 2019

Kirk Cousins, you're up.

Get ready for the Women's World Cup by diving deep into the rise of women's soccer in America. ... Megan Rapinoe demands your attention. ... Is 13-year-old Olivia Moultrie the grand experiment that American women's soccer needs right now? ... The questions USWNT need to answer in this year's World Cup.

Franmil Reyes gave this tribute to fans his best shot

We will continue posting this (so, always) until it no longer warms or fills our heart (so, never)@La_Mole_13 • #FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/gJAH5WCymF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 1, 2019

The Freeze doing The Freeze things

Mitch Trubisky refuses to get sacked... while throwing a first pitch

Squad. 🐻⬇️@Mtrubisky10 and @ChicagoBears offensive line look ready for the 2019 season! pic.twitter.com/zvCbmV4SYD — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 1, 2019

New Hampshire police want people to stop taking horses down the old town road. ... Tyler, The Creator shows off his best version of MJ. ... Taylor Swift writes a letter to Tennessee senator.

