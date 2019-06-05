It appears Charles Barkley really wants somebody in the NHL or NBA to take his advice when it comes to throwing punches.

The Naismith Hall of Famer has already gone on record saying he thinks somebody should punch Warriors All-Star Draymond Green in the face as well as Bruins All-Star Brad Marchand.

Brad Marchand on Charles Barkley: "I think he just wants to be my friend" pic.twitter.com/8dIdxyJ88u — Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) June 2, 2019

On Tuesday, Barkley doubled down on those comments.

"He's a hell of a player, and he's an annoying guy," Barkley said of Marchand during a Tuesday conference call, according to Andy Kostka of USA Today. "Draymond is a hell of a player, and he's an annoying guy. There's a bunch of really good players who are really annoying to play against, and you would want to play with them. So, I look at Draymond and Marchand as the same type of players. Just terrific players who would be really annoying to play against, and you really want to punch them in the face."

Although both players have perfected being a pest while also performing at a high level, one of them has to be slightly more annoying than the other.

So, who deserves to be punched in the face more: Draymond or Marchand?

Case Against Draymond

• Kicked Steven Adams in the groin

• Punched LeBron James in the groin

• Snapchatted a picture of his own groin

• Punched a Michigan State football player in the jaw when he was too old to be fighting a college student

And this was all in a three-month span in 2016.

Case Against Marchand

Literally anything on this list compiled by Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com. Like the fact he licked a guy or punched a player after the whistle.

Anthony Duclair suffers knee injury after collision with Brad Marchand pic.twitter.com/Z3LdZaG6Qq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 10, 2018

Marchand trip on Kronwall pic.twitter.com/h84N6C6Czq — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 25, 2017

Brad Marchand given five minutes for spearing Dotchin in the groin pic.twitter.com/f9txhbYtGL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 4, 2017

Did Marchand just lick Komarov?



He can’t taste good.

pic.twitter.com/32HCZlRgDY — Duffy on WCMF (@DuffyOnWCMF) April 13, 2018

Brad Marchand pesters Justin Williams into a penalty — then signals the Carolina captain to the box. pic.twitter.com/0OPveb224V — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 12, 2019

So the verdict is in, and although Draymond is a loud-mouthed trash talker who has delivered a few too many shots below the belt, Brad Marchand seems like he needs to get a punch to the jaw just to make sure he doesn't go too far and push somebody to the point where they go full Javaris Crittenton on him.

Which member of the Blues wants to step up and deliver the blow?