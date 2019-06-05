Charles Barkley Is Still in Favor of Brad Marchand Getting Punched in the Face

Charles Barkley really wants to see somebody throw a jab in the direction of Brad Marchand or Draymond Green.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 05, 2019

It appears Charles Barkley really wants somebody in the NHL or NBA to take his advice when it comes to throwing punches.

The Naismith Hall of Famer has already gone on record saying he thinks somebody should punch Warriors All-Star Draymond Green in the face as well as Bruins All-Star Brad Marchand.

On Tuesday, Barkley doubled down on those comments.

"He's a hell of a player, and he's an annoying guy," Barkley said of Marchand during a Tuesday conference call, according to Andy Kostka of USA Today. "Draymond is a hell of a player, and he's an annoying guy. There's a bunch of really good players who are really annoying to play against, and you would want to play with them. So, I look at Draymond and Marchand as the same type of players. Just terrific players who would be really annoying to play against, and you really want to punch them in the face."

Although both players have perfected being a pest while also performing at a high level, one of them has to be slightly more annoying than the other.

So, who deserves to be punched in the face more: Draymond or Marchand?

Case Against Draymond

Kicked Steven Adams in the groin 

Punched LeBron James in the groin 

Snapchatted a picture of his own groin 

Punched a Michigan State football player in the jaw when he was too old to be fighting a college student

And this was all in a three-month span in 2016.

Case Against Marchand

Literally anything on this list compiled by Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com. Like the fact he licked a guy or punched a player after the whistle.

So the verdict is in, and although Draymond is a loud-mouthed trash talker who has delivered a few too many shots below the belt, Brad Marchand seems like he needs to get a punch to the jaw just to make sure he doesn't go too far and push somebody to the point where they go full Javaris Crittenton on him.

Which member of the Blues wants to step up and deliver the blow?

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message