Traina Thoughts: Beyonce's Death Stare Was the Highlight of Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Beyonce did not seem pleased with wife of Warriors owner, Nicole Curran, speaking to Jay-Z.

By Jimmy Traina
June 06, 2019

1. Sometimes, Twitter is good. 

Last night was one of those times. Jay-Z and Beyonce were in the front row for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Golden State. In a moment of perfect timing, cameras caught the couple while a woman sitting next to Bey leaned over the pop star to have a conversation with Jay. Beyonce then shot a death stare that rocked the Twittersphere. What made this even better was that the vast majority of people tweeting about the incident had no idea the woman chatting up Jay Z was Nicole Curran, wife of Warriors owner, Joe Lacob.

This, combined with the fact that the Beyhive is totally unstable, made for the perfect Twitter storm and led to hilarious tweet after hilarious tweet. Here is a small sampling for your amusement.

This was the pick-me-up we needed with Klay Thompson out of last night's game.

2. Beyonce wasn't the only one throwing around dirty looks like night. There was full out reporter-on-reporter crime during Steve Kerr's postgame press conference when one reporter couldn't hide his disgust at another reporter's question.

3. The latest episode of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" features interviews with Action Network Senior Executive Producer, Darren Rovell and New York Post sports media columnist, Andrew Marchand. Rovell discusses the blowback he got from spoiling the end of James Holzhauer’s Jeopardy! streak, how many followers he lost, whether he’d do it again and whether Twitter can do a better job handling spoiler in general.

Marchand then joins the podcast to talk about the ramifications of athletes not speaking to the media after a game, NBA Finals ratings, a big behind-the-scenes Monday Night Football move, Sunday Night Baseball’s issues and more.

You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

4. I know everyone's going crazy because Paul Pierce "admitted" on TV last night that he left a game during the 2008 NBA Finals on a wheelchair not because he was injured, but because he had to drop a deuce. But I'd like to talk about the actual clip. This is just a teeny tiny example of why the ESPN NBA studio team is a rough watch. Here you have Pierce trying to tell you this ridiculous story that people are going to eat up, and Michelle Beadle is is talking over him and trying to shut him up the entire time. Let the guy talk freely about having to take a crap even though he's make it all up!

5. If you need a feel-good video today, this will do the trick. After losing at the French Open, Nicolas Mahut's young son ran onto the court to give his dad a hug and it made for a genuinely sweet moment.

6. ESPN New York radio host Peter Rosenberg can fill in on First Take if Stephen A. Smith ever needs to miss a show.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo attending Media Day has become one of the best traditions of the NBA Finals. The latest edition is particularly strong, especially Steve Kerr's thoughts on having at threesome.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: The fan who pushed Kyle Lowry should not be allowed to attend any NBA game ever again.

