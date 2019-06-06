1. Sometimes, Twitter is good.

Last night was one of those times. Jay-Z and Beyonce were in the front row for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Golden State. In a moment of perfect timing, cameras caught the couple while a woman sitting next to Bey leaned over the pop star to have a conversation with Jay. Beyonce then shot a death stare that rocked the Twittersphere. What made this even better was that the vast majority of people tweeting about the incident had no idea the woman chatting up Jay Z was Nicole Curran, wife of Warriors owner, Joe Lacob.

This, combined with the fact that the Beyhive is totally unstable, made for the perfect Twitter storm and led to hilarious tweet after hilarious tweet. Here is a small sampling for your amusement.

bey was beyond irritated omg pic.twitter.com/7s8Ip31aiq — ashlee (@skullpasties) June 6, 2019

Game 3: The night Beyonce spared this woman's life pic.twitter.com/IiY97BsLsk — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 6, 2019

This is on Jay, not Bey! Fellas, when a woman tries to talk you, even when your woman is present, ALWAYS acknowledge your woman and introduce her, especially if you see that she's uncomfortable.



What's understood doesn't have to be explained. 😁 https://t.co/2AR2AyVoOc — Mark A Walker (@genius49ers) June 6, 2019

Y’all better give Bey some space. She gave homegirl the shoulder smack pic.twitter.com/DH5NTQESPf — Baxel Rose (@BaxelRose) June 6, 2019

Did this chick forget Bey’s whole lemonade album??? 🤦🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♀️ foul on the play. pic.twitter.com/7POe8Kjbwk — Nicole McClain (@imnotonik) June 6, 2019

Beyoncé shoving her ass over at the end is the level of petty we deserve from our queen 👑 https://t.co/xDNXipQKiF — Jem (@JustJem24) June 6, 2019

Beyonce: “This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split” pic.twitter.com/1BpSWdYzNB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2019

beyhive about to find this lady’s social security number pic.twitter.com/89bBOS9N9E — BIG CHUNGUS (@tshego_san) June 6, 2019

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

Bey thinking of ways to kill Jay and the lady whilst thinking of how to incorporate it into her next album...



A multi tasking Queen pic.twitter.com/sZBMVCpSF6 — Karen Van Wyk 🇿🇦🇿🇲 (@KarenVanWyk7) June 6, 2019

Good morning to everyone except this wh*te lady that was annoying TF out of Beyoncé last night pic.twitter.com/6UHCjzVEAG — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) June 6, 2019

Imagine having the temerity to violate Beyoncé’s personal space pic.twitter.com/o3uTEghuku — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) June 6, 2019

You see Beyoncé readjust that body? Went from Queen Bey to Queen Beat Your Ass in 5 seconds. https://t.co/sBWJpuJxxy — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) June 6, 2019

This was the pick-me-up we needed with Klay Thompson out of last night's game.

2. Beyonce wasn't the only one throwing around dirty looks like night. There was full out reporter-on-reporter crime during Steve Kerr's postgame press conference when one reporter couldn't hide his disgust at another reporter's question.

The disrespect from this reporter is way too real here 👀 pic.twitter.com/AtQx2A2QEE — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencerUN) June 6, 2019

3. The latest episode of the "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" features interviews with Action Network Senior Executive Producer, Darren Rovell and New York Post sports media columnist, Andrew Marchand. Rovell discusses the blowback he got from spoiling the end of James Holzhauer’s Jeopardy! streak, how many followers he lost, whether he’d do it again and whether Twitter can do a better job handling spoiler in general.

Marchand then joins the podcast to talk about the ramifications of athletes not speaking to the media after a game, NBA Finals ratings, a big behind-the-scenes Monday Night Football move, Sunday Night Baseball’s issues and more.

You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

4. I know everyone's going crazy because Paul Pierce "admitted" on TV last night that he left a game during the 2008 NBA Finals on a wheelchair not because he was injured, but because he had to drop a deuce. But I'd like to talk about the actual clip. This is just a teeny tiny example of why the ESPN NBA studio team is a rough watch. Here you have Pierce trying to tell you this ridiculous story that people are going to eat up, and Michelle Beadle is is talking over him and trying to shut him up the entire time. Let the guy talk freely about having to take a crap even though he's make it all up!

"I just had to go to a bathroom."@paulpierce34 admits the only reason he left the 2008 Finals in a wheelchair was to go to the bathroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/oIUXgzDzT7 — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

5. If you need a feel-good video today, this will do the trick. After losing at the French Open, Nicolas Mahut's young son ran onto the court to give his dad a hug and it made for a genuinely sweet moment.

What a beautiful moment ❤️️



Nicolas Mahut is hugged by his son after a third round defeat to Leonardo Mayer, who was also reduced to tears 😢 #RG19 pic.twitter.com/XEvIXRNYBH — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 5, 2019

6. ESPN New York radio host Peter Rosenberg can fill in on First Take if Stephen A. Smith ever needs to miss a show.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo attending Media Day has become one of the best traditions of the NBA Finals. The latest edition is particularly strong, especially Steve Kerr's thoughts on having at threesome.

IN CLOSING: The fan who pushed Kyle Lowry should not be allowed to attend any NBA game ever again.