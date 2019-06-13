Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Ryan O’Reilly Apologized Profusely After Swearing on Live TV

He could not possibly be more Canadian. 

By Dan Gartland
June 13, 2019

The presentation of the Stanley Cup to the winning team is truly unique. In no other sport does the winning team take turns lifting the trophy and presenting the trophy. And in no other sport does the network broadcasting the celebration let the players get away with dropping so many F-bombs during the ceremony. Seriously, watch the whole trophy ceremony here and see if you can count how many variations of “f--- yeah!” you can count.

Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly did his fair share of cursing while hoisting the Cup for the first time, but was very bashful when he let his profanity spill over into a live TV interview.

“Once we got that lead, we knew we were gonna f---in’ get it,” O’Reilly said, before catching himself and apologizing in the most endearing way possible.

It’s the Stanley Cup, you’re supposed to be swearing! It’s a million times better than using the old “pucks in deep” cliché.

That interview honestly belongs in the Hockey Hall of Fame. There’s no better encapsulation of hockey culture. The pure joy after winning the Cup, the big playoff beard, the extremely Canadian apology. It’s perfect.

About that game...

Game 7 was never much of a contest and the Blues completed a stunning turnaround from literally worst to first.

They can thank rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington for that, after he stood on his head to hold Boston to only one goal.

After losing in the Stanley Cup Final in each of their first three years in existence, the Blues are finally champions. St. Louis was absolutely rocking for the victory, including at a rainy Busch Stadium.

Down the road at Chaifetz Arena, Phish was playing a show and opened their second set of the night with the Blues’ unofficial theme song “Gloria.”

They also covered the Rolling Stones’ “Loving Cup.”

The win was extra special for Blues superfan Laila Anderson, who is battling a life-threatening immune disorder.

She even got to lift the Cup.

Nick Van Exel’s ongoing love affair with iced coffee is my favorite story in sports

This is tough to see

View this post on Instagram

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering  with dub nation while they do it.

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

Can you imagine how much J.J. Watt’s family drinks?

So that’s how they fix ball marks at Pebble Beach

My palms are honestly sweating

The David Ortiz story keeps getting sadder

Kawhi knows what it’s like to come back from a serious injury

Only a few years until we’re watching the Budweiser National Football League

Gotta keep the dugout safe

This will seal the deal

Finally, a spiritual successor to Bartolo

New Warriors logo

These are actually pretty cool

Your brother, Klay. Your brother is a baseball player.

No love for veteran fourth outfielder Trayce Thompson.

Not sports

A Tennessee driver’s car flipped and caught on fire because they couldn’t stop sneezing. ... A California man was arrested for meth possession after being pulled over for displaying a hilariously fake license plate on his car. ... Scientists in China have discovered the earliest evidence of people burning marijuana to get high.

Awkward...

Jon Hamm breaks down his most iconic characters

Desus & Mero take a lie detector test

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

