He could not possibly be more Canadian
The presentation of the Stanley Cup to the winning team is truly unique. In no other sport does the winning team take turns lifting the trophy and presenting the trophy. And in no other sport does the network broadcasting the celebration let the players get away with dropping so many F-bombs during the ceremony. Seriously, watch the whole trophy ceremony here and see if you can count how many variations of “f--- yeah!” you can count.
Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly did his fair share of cursing while hoisting the Cup for the first time, but was very bashful when he let his profanity spill over into a live TV interview.
“Once we got that lead, we knew we were gonna f---in’ get it,” O’Reilly said, before catching himself and apologizing in the most endearing way possible.
Ryan O’Reilly couldn’t contain himself 😂🙊 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/hH9hKvAj6J— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2019
It’s the Stanley Cup, you’re supposed to be swearing! It’s a million times better than using the old “pucks in deep” cliché.
That interview honestly belongs in the Hockey Hall of Fame. There’s no better encapsulation of hockey culture. The pure joy after winning the Cup, the big playoff beard, the extremely Canadian apology. It’s perfect.
About that game...
Game 7 was never much of a contest and the Blues completed a stunning turnaround from literally worst to first.
They can thank rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington for that, after he stood on his head to hold Boston to only one goal.
After losing in the Stanley Cup Final in each of their first three years in existence, the Blues are finally champions. St. Louis was absolutely rocking for the victory, including at a rainy Busch Stadium.
We've waited 52 years, you didn't think a little rain would stop us from cheering on the @StLouisBlues! pic.twitter.com/qmYdhdD2y7— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 13, 2019
Down the road at Chaifetz Arena, Phish was playing a show and opened their second set of the night with the Blues’ unofficial theme song “Gloria.”
@msmallmon @miklasz @BernieShow Over here at Chaifetz Arena, Phish opened set 2 with Gloria straight into the Rolling Stones Loving Cup. Cup fever everywhere!! pic.twitter.com/NAi3N69qeL— Nathan Thomas (@mizzounate) June 13, 2019
They also covered the Rolling Stones’ “Loving Cup.”
Loving Cup— Phish: From The Road (@Phish_FTR) June 13, 2019
The win was extra special for Blues superfan Laila Anderson, who is battling a life-threatening immune disorder.
Enjoy every moment of this, Laila! 💙 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Zj07uY9mQz— NHL (@NHL) June 13, 2019
She even got to lift the Cup.
Sports matter— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2019
(via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/NWW9UgUGFO
The best of SI
S.L. Price’s cover story on superagent Rich Paul is as good as advertised. ... The U.S. Open begins today and this is the third version of Tiger Woods we’re seeing at Pebble Beach. ... The new Brooks Koepka is anything but boring.
Around the sports world
Cubs pitcher Steve Cishek had to be carted off the field after being hit in the leg with a ball while playing catch before a game. ... NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is going with a throwback paint scheme on his car as a tribute to his grandfather, Bill. ... The Cavs are making history by hiring Cal women’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb. ... Anthony Davis trade talks are starting to heat up for real.
Nick Van Exel’s ongoing love affair with iced coffee is my favorite story in sports
June 12, 2019
This is tough to see
View this post on Instagram
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
Can you imagine how much J.J. Watt’s family drinks?
Being from Wisconsin, I didn’t even know there was another option to be honest.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 11, 2019
(That picture will be my face when I see the final bill for the open bar) https://t.co/6y4h1mjPzn
So that’s how they fix ball marks at Pebble Beach
My palms are honestly sweating
NOPE— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2019
(via @kilianj) pic.twitter.com/EiQV3CsEu9
The David Ortiz story keeps getting sadder
The alleged hitmen who tried to murder David Ortiz were paid $7,800. Only $7,800 for someone's life.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 12, 2019
While police in the Dominican Republic haven't revealed the motive behind the attempted killing, five men are in custody. The latest news at ESPN: https://t.co/tFr3LS73qX
Kawhi knows what it’s like to come back from a serious injury
Kawhi gives KD advice on recovering from Achilles injury pic.twitter.com/WkZCA8kXDw— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2019
Only a few years until we’re watching the Budweiser National Football League
Official: The French League has changed its name from 'Ligue 1 Conforama' to 'Ligue 1 UberEats'. Starting from 2020/21, UberEats will be the official sponsor of the French league. pic.twitter.com/ZjihyBZI0Y— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 12, 2019
Gotta keep the dugout safe
🎶 PUT ME IN COACH 🎶@Trent_Thornton1 | #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/yONHKmlVTx— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 13, 2019
This will seal the deal
Knicks fans are posting up around NYC to recruit Kevin Durant while he’s here 😂 pic.twitter.com/QCvpt9h0Ws— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 12, 2019
Finally, a spiritual successor to Bartolo
山川穂高パワプロくんになるwwwwwww pic.twitter.com/sxbs2EQJ41— だいっち (@d96_G0618) June 12, 2019
New Warriors logo
The updated logo for next season has a fresh look.— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2019
It depicts a more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge and uses a custom font. pic.twitter.com/oqpEsmgHwM
These are actually pretty cool
Check out this jawn!https://t.co/8Sojw6BEbR pic.twitter.com/u9gmBBfOuH— Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) June 12, 2019
Your brother, Klay. Your brother is a baseball player.
Klay on why people question KD:" that's just the nature of the game, whether KD, Muhammed Ali, LeBron, Michael, who's a baseball player? all are questioned."— Ann Killion (@annkillion) June 12, 2019
No love for veteran fourth outfielder Trayce Thompson.
Not sports
A Tennessee driver’s car flipped and caught on fire because they couldn’t stop sneezing. ... A California man was arrested for meth possession after being pulled over for displaying a hilariously fake license plate on his car. ... Scientists in China have discovered the earliest evidence of people burning marijuana to get high.
Awkward...
mood pic.twitter.com/jLqsk6H52o— Backwoods Barbie (@AltMayo) June 12, 2019
Jon Hamm breaks down his most iconic characters
Desus & Mero take a lie detector test
A good song
