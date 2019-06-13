He could not possibly be more Canadian

The presentation of the Stanley Cup to the winning team is truly unique. In no other sport does the winning team take turns lifting the trophy and presenting the trophy. And in no other sport does the network broadcasting the celebration let the players get away with dropping so many F-bombs during the ceremony. Seriously, watch the whole trophy ceremony here and see if you can count how many variations of “f--- yeah!” you can count.

Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly did his fair share of cursing while hoisting the Cup for the first time, but was very bashful when he let his profanity spill over into a live TV interview.

“Once we got that lead, we knew we were gonna f---in’ get it,” O’Reilly said, before catching himself and apologizing in the most endearing way possible.

It’s the Stanley Cup, you’re supposed to be swearing! It’s a million times better than using the old “pucks in deep” cliché.

That interview honestly belongs in the Hockey Hall of Fame. There’s no better encapsulation of hockey culture. The pure joy after winning the Cup, the big playoff beard, the extremely Canadian apology. It’s perfect.

About that game...

Game 7 was never much of a contest and the Blues completed a stunning turnaround from literally worst to first.

They can thank rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington for that, after he stood on his head to hold Boston to only one goal.

After losing in the Stanley Cup Final in each of their first three years in existence, the Blues are finally champions. St. Louis was absolutely rocking for the victory, including at a rainy Busch Stadium.

We've waited 52 years, you didn't think a little rain would stop us from cheering on the @StLouisBlues! pic.twitter.com/qmYdhdD2y7 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 13, 2019

Down the road at Chaifetz Arena, Phish was playing a show and opened their second set of the night with the Blues’ unofficial theme song “Gloria.”

@msmallmon @miklasz @BernieShow Over here at Chaifetz Arena, Phish opened set 2 with Gloria straight into the Rolling Stones Loving Cup. Cup fever everywhere!! pic.twitter.com/NAi3N69qeL — Nathan Thomas (@mizzounate) June 13, 2019

They also covered the Rolling Stones’ “Loving Cup.”

Loving Cup — Phish: From The Road (@Phish_FTR) June 13, 2019

The win was extra special for Blues superfan Laila Anderson, who is battling a life-threatening immune disorder.

She even got to lift the Cup.

The best of SI

S.L. Price’s cover story on superagent Rich Paul is as good as advertised. ... The U.S. Open begins today and this is the third version of Tiger Woods we’re seeing at Pebble Beach. ... The new Brooks Koepka is anything but boring.

Around the sports world

Cubs pitcher Steve Cishek had to be carted off the field after being hit in the leg with a ball while playing catch before a game. ... NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is going with a throwback paint scheme on his car as a tribute to his grandfather, Bill. ... The Cavs are making history by hiring Cal women’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb. ... Anthony Davis trade talks are starting to heat up for real.

Nick Van Exel’s ongoing love affair with iced coffee is my favorite story in sports

This is tough to see

Can you imagine how much J.J. Watt’s family drinks?

Being from Wisconsin, I didn’t even know there was another option to be honest.



(That picture will be my face when I see the final bill for the open bar) https://t.co/6y4h1mjPzn — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 11, 2019

So that’s how they fix ball marks at Pebble Beach

My palms are honestly sweating

The David Ortiz story keeps getting sadder

The alleged hitmen who tried to murder David Ortiz were paid $7,800. Only $7,800 for someone's life.



While police in the Dominican Republic haven't revealed the motive behind the attempted killing, five men are in custody. The latest news at ESPN: https://t.co/tFr3LS73qX — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 12, 2019

Kawhi knows what it’s like to come back from a serious injury

Kawhi gives KD advice on recovering from Achilles injury pic.twitter.com/WkZCA8kXDw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2019

Only a few years until we’re watching the Budweiser National Football League

Official: The French League has changed its name from 'Ligue 1 Conforama' to 'Ligue 1 UberEats'. Starting from 2020/21, UberEats will be the official sponsor of the French league. pic.twitter.com/ZjihyBZI0Y — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 12, 2019

Gotta keep the dugout safe

This will seal the deal

Knicks fans are posting up around NYC to recruit Kevin Durant while he’s here 😂 pic.twitter.com/QCvpt9h0Ws — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) June 12, 2019

Finally, a spiritual successor to Bartolo

New Warriors logo

The updated logo for next season has a fresh look.



It depicts a more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge and uses a custom font. pic.twitter.com/oqpEsmgHwM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2019

These are actually pretty cool

Your brother, Klay. Your brother is a baseball player.

Klay on why people question KD:" that's just the nature of the game, whether KD, Muhammed Ali, LeBron, Michael, who's a baseball player? all are questioned." — Ann Killion (@annkillion) June 12, 2019

No love for veteran fourth outfielder Trayce Thompson.

Not sports

A Tennessee driver’s car flipped and caught on fire because they couldn’t stop sneezing. ... A California man was arrested for meth possession after being pulled over for displaying a hilariously fake license plate on his car. ... Scientists in China have discovered the earliest evidence of people burning marijuana to get high.

