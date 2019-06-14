Toronto went WILD

After one of the most dramatic games in recent memory, the Raptors are NBA champions. The city of Toronto (and really the whole nation of Canada) threw their support behind the Raps in a big way and everyone was ready to explode when the buzzer finally sounded.

Thousands upon thousands of people descended upon Yonge-Dundas Square in the heart of downtown Toronto to celebrate their country’s first NBA title and the city’s first (non-MLS) championship since the 1993 World Series. The scenes were seriously incredible.

This is incredible. 37 floors up and we can hear the entire city of #Toronto erupting in celebration after the @Raptors won the championship. (Sound on) #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/WWfi3ZICcy — Greg Vanier (@GregVanier) June 14, 2019

All of Toronto is patiently waiting for @JohnTory to officially declare tomorrow a holiday. 👀#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/3jURQe9vpz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2019

Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto is PACKED 🤯#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/7MCVuc9kzD — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 14, 2019

The celebrations were not without incident, though. The windshields of two police cars were destroyed, as was a city bus. (There was also a shooting near where the celebrations took place, but it’s unclear if it was related.)

Video shot by my brother on Yonge just north of Dundas at 2:43am. TTC special event bus with every window broken out and covered in graffiti. Corrects earlier deleted tweet indicating it was a regular TTC bus. pic.twitter.com/QCGh2sYHwd — Richard Southern (@richard680news) June 14, 2019

A TTC special events bus is towed away after being vandalized as thousands of fans descended on Yonge Dundas Square after the Raptors victory. Police tell me the property damage was done by a “small handful of people that get out of hand”. pic.twitter.com/2BTvLMa6A6 — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) June 14, 2019

Fans also took the streets across the rest of Canada, where the crowds were smaller in numbers but no less enthusiastic.

Klay deserves a ton of credit

Klay Thompson’s return to the court after injuring his knee was a moment that would have gone down in history if this game turned out differently. The way the crowd roared as he emerged from the tunnel was unreal. The fact that he tried to head back on defense after sinking the free throws made it seem like he was going to be okay. That’s what Klay thought, too, telling Steve Kerr he only needed a two-minute rest before he could be back on the court.

But now we know that Thompson won’t be back on the court until February or March, because an MRI conducted late last night confirmed a torn ACL. The Warriors’ luck really ran out quickly.

Nothing goes right at The Trop

A transformer fire in St. Petersburg caused a power outage that impacted much of the city, including Tropicana Field. Play between the Rays and Angels was halted for about a half hour while they waited for the lights to come back on. Since the stadium has a roof, the park was plunged into complete and total darkness. It was unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

A small-town newspaper reporter from Iowa traveled all the way to Toronto to cover Raptors coach Nick Nurse in the NBA Finals. ... A former lacrosse star is transferring to Northwestern to play on a basketball scholarship. ... Shohei Ohtani hit for the cycle, becoming the first Japanese-born player to do so. ... Mets catcher Wilson Ramos found out his wife was pregnant when she held up a sign as he stood in the on-deck circle.

Drake’s reaction to the Klay injury

Klay’s pregame tribute to KD

That spin is absurd

🦅 @Louis57TM becomes only the 2nd player to eagle on No. 11 at Pebble during the U.S. Open.



He moves to T4 with his hole-out. pic.twitter.com/NMsYmb5QTk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 13, 2019

Drinks on Sabbatini

How very Mets

There's a raccoon on the loose inside Citi Field. pic.twitter.com/2ZAV2A84SR — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 14, 2019

Vladimir Tarasenko’s baby in the Stanley Cup

The other guy is 6'5", 254 lbs.

Walking in the @UFCPI and ran into a monster and almost ran away, then I realized it was @SHAQ. I think this is the very first time that somebody has made me look so little. pic.twitter.com/ywf0DHbaJJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 13, 2019

Give this guy a raise

There are no gimmes in the U.S. Open

Phil missing this 2 ft putt is the most relateable things I’ve ever seen in my life 😂 pic.twitter.com/NcNffS9KqT — DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) June 13, 2019

This is surprisingly well done

I could not find a satisfactory Raptors shirt so I made one and I did a good job. pic.twitter.com/eBUUExrHuA — MARK LITTLE VERY GOOD (@markmarklittle) June 13, 2019

Not sports

Scientists in Siberia discovered the perfectly preserved head of a 40,000-year-old wolf. ... Paula Abdul has apparently lied repeatedly about having survived a plane crash.

Do not offer this chef advice

How is this even possible?

Alex Trebek’s Lil Jon impression

I’ll take “Things I never thought I’d hear Alex Trebek yell” for $800, Alex #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/eYT6F60Sqm — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) June 13, 2019

A good song

