Toronto went WILD after the Raptors’ first-ever NBA championship.
After one of the most dramatic games in recent memory, the Raptors are NBA champions. The city of Toronto (and really the whole nation of Canada) threw their support behind the Raps in a big way and everyone was ready to explode when the buzzer finally sounded.
Thousands upon thousands of people descended upon Yonge-Dundas Square in the heart of downtown Toronto to celebrate their country’s first NBA title and the city’s first (non-MLS) championship since the 1993 World Series. The scenes were seriously incredible.
This is incredible. 37 floors up and we can hear the entire city of #Toronto erupting in celebration after the @Raptors won the championship. (Sound on) #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/WWfi3ZICcy— Greg Vanier (@GregVanier) June 14, 2019
All of Toronto is patiently waiting for @JohnTory to officially declare tomorrow a holiday. 👀#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/3jURQe9vpz— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2019
Yonge and Dundas square 🏀👏🏼 #NBAChampions #NBAFinals2019 #toronto #RaptorsInSix pic.twitter.com/ESe9NjX3LR— chelsea coburn (@chelseacoburn) June 14, 2019
Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto is PACKED 🤯#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/7MCVuc9kzD— Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 14, 2019
The celebrations were not without incident, though. The windshields of two police cars were destroyed, as was a city bus. (There was also a shooting near where the celebrations took place, but it’s unclear if it was related.)
Video shot by my brother on Yonge just north of Dundas at 2:43am. TTC special event bus with every window broken out and covered in graffiti. Corrects earlier deleted tweet indicating it was a regular TTC bus. pic.twitter.com/QCGh2sYHwd— Richard Southern (@richard680news) June 14, 2019
A TTC special events bus is towed away after being vandalized as thousands of fans descended on Yonge Dundas Square after the Raptors victory. Police tell me the property damage was done by a “small handful of people that get out of hand”. pic.twitter.com/2BTvLMa6A6— Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) June 14, 2019
Fans also took the streets across the rest of Canada, where the crowds were smaller in numbers but no less enthusiastic.
Calgary as the raptors win! (Sound on) #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/uf8xvzKmo2— B (@BrendonWhatley) June 14, 2019
Chaos at #peel & Ste Catherine in #Montreal after @Raptors #NBAFinals win. pic.twitter.com/ySsTW1B2F2— Dan Spector (@danspector) June 14, 2019
LIVE FROM MONTREAL DOWNTOWN #WetheNorth #Raptors pic.twitter.com/YZhoXfi5FN— Kawhi Leonard (@kalil45SS) June 14, 2019
Now closed to traffic on Ste Catherine in #montreal. Happy, peaceful celebration for @raptors #nbafinals win. pic.twitter.com/zyCxkS3I33— Dan Spector (@danspector) June 14, 2019
Congratulations, Canada.— Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) June 14, 2019
- Love Halifax pic.twitter.com/sDkmgdcADV
Klay deserves a ton of credit
Klay Thompson’s return to the court after injuring his knee was a moment that would have gone down in history if this game turned out differently. The way the crowd roared as he emerged from the tunnel was unreal. The fact that he tried to head back on defense after sinking the free throws made it seem like he was going to be okay. That’s what Klay thought, too, telling Steve Kerr he only needed a two-minute rest before he could be back on the court.
But now we know that Thompson won’t be back on the court until February or March, because an MRI conducted late last night confirmed a torn ACL. The Warriors’ luck really ran out quickly.
Nothing goes right at The Trop
* UNDERTAKER GONG HITS * pic.twitter.com/vzSjl8OLAy— Cut4 (@Cut4) June 14, 2019
A transformer fire in St. Petersburg caused a power outage that impacted much of the city, including Tropicana Field. Play between the Rays and Angels was halted for about a half hour while they waited for the lights to come back on. Since the stadium has a roof, the park was plunged into complete and total darkness. It was unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.
Lights out at the Trop. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/xOnbfHZAqk— Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) June 14, 2019
Drake’s reaction to the Klay injury
.@drake reacting to @KlayThompson injury pic.twitter.com/gS0B6GmxbS— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019
Klay’s pregame tribute to KD
View this post on Instagram
Gameday, and it’s obviously a big one. But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren’t for this man and his sacrifices. He’s the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle. I’m gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court 🔥 😤!! It’s not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro. We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback !! Nothing can impede this mans greatness. 🐐 Speaking of oracle, let’s lay it all out there tonight in honor of the of the 47 years in this beautiful building . Let’s get it DubNation! #doitforK #onelastdance #webelieve
That spin is absurd
🦅 @Louis57TM becomes only the 2nd player to eagle on No. 11 at Pebble during the U.S. Open.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 13, 2019
He moves to T4 with his hole-out. pic.twitter.com/NMsYmb5QTk
Drinks on Sabbatini
🔥 HOLE-IN-ONE 🔥— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2019
Rory Sabbatini makes an ace on 12! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ChO3hsjT4r
How very Mets
There's a raccoon on the loose inside Citi Field. pic.twitter.com/2ZAV2A84SR— Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 14, 2019
Vladimir Tarasenko’s baby in the Stanley Cup
The other guy is 6'5", 254 lbs.
Walking in the @UFCPI and ran into a monster and almost ran away, then I realized it was @SHAQ. I think this is the very first time that somebody has made me look so little. pic.twitter.com/ywf0DHbaJJ— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 13, 2019
Give this guy a raise
There are no gimmes in the U.S. Open
Phil missing this 2 ft putt is the most relateable things I’ve ever seen in my life 😂 pic.twitter.com/NcNffS9KqT— DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) June 13, 2019
This is surprisingly well done
I could not find a satisfactory Raptors shirt so I made one and I did a good job. pic.twitter.com/eBUUExrHuA— MARK LITTLE VERY GOOD (@markmarklittle) June 13, 2019
Not sports
Scientists in Siberia discovered the perfectly preserved head of a 40,000-year-old wolf. ... Paula Abdul has apparently lied repeatedly about having survived a plane crash.
Do not offer this chef advice
How is this even possible?
Alex Trebek’s Lil Jon impression
I’ll take “Things I never thought I’d hear Alex Trebek yell” for $800, Alex #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/eYT6F60Sqm— Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) June 13, 2019
A good song
