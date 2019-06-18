Mission accomplished, Plant Guy

There’s only one person more beloved in Toronto these days than Kawhi Leonard, and his name is Plant Guy. He’s a big, muscular guy who’s usually spotted wearing a Kyle Lowry jersey and rose to fame with a live TV interview during the post-championship celebration in the streets in which he carried a palm tree that he said was a housewarming gift for Kawhi.

Plant Guy became such an instant celebrity that there were knockoff Plant Guys at Monday’s parade in downtown Toronto.

What happens when old plant guy bumps into new plant guy? Madness 😂 pic.twitter.com/or0WDo7qtv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

The real Plant Guy was there, too, and he was still trying to give Kawhi his housewarming gift. This time he was successful. He made his way to the edge of the parade route and reached up to Kawhi to present the Finals MVP with a lovely little potted plant.

He was even generous enough to hand a leaf up to Drake.

Plant Guy was handing out the plants to both @Drake and Kawhi 😂 pic.twitter.com/SryzQ20uft — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

He was apparently moved so deeply by the exchange that he started crying.

Plant guy is in tears because Kawhi took his plant. pic.twitter.com/Ck95cXvIqL — JD Bunkis (@JDBunkis) June 17, 2019

But who exactly is Plant Guy? The few interviews he’s done since he initially burst on the scene haven’t revealed much except that his name is Kyle and he grew up in the Toronto suburbs before moving to “the woods” in British Columbia.

Back together! @MarkCarcGlobal caught up with #PlantGuy to talk about how the Global News video of his "housewarming gift" for Kawhi Leonard became a viral sensation.

More #Kawhactus coverage: https://t.co/gi2QeNgG3K#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/sNpXUL61Xf — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) June 17, 2019

Plant Guy explains where the Kawactus came from pic.twitter.com/HiIJKvmb8d — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

The legend only grows.

Freddy Adu is attempting to revive his soccer career as a coach. ... LaMelo Ball is going to play professionally in Australia. At least it’s a step up from Lithuania. ... The Rangers pulled off a shocking trade for Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba. ... Josh McCown is joining ESPN as an analyst after retiring from the NFL. ... A popular reddit page for illegally streaming NBA games finally got shut down. ... Jay-Z told Lamar Odom not to start a record label and Odom says he wishes he listened.

This is going to be Drake’s next album cover

How’s that for luck?

I thought the shift was supposed to take away extra-base hits

Matt Carpenter just bunted for a double... yes, you read that correctly! pic.twitter.com/mtJUNpG4ji — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 18, 2019

Freshly shaven Yankees are always weird

Edwin without beard: pic.twitter.com/u8kHKiV6pN — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) June 17, 2019

Can you even call this a bat flip?

This Olympian runs races backwards

This is what happens after a lot of my parkruns. I run backwards and cheer everyone on 👏🏽🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏼‍♀️

I enjoy running because it makes me feel good and if I can inspire others to keep going as well it’s a win win@parkrunUK @parkrunIE pic.twitter.com/lcAFTBIL11 — Kelly Holmes (@damekellyholmes) June 16, 2019

Spooky!

I didn’t know you could kick in volleyball

Well this was insane, and Natick drops into an 0-2 hole as Winchester wins this one 26-24 @WHSachemSports @NatickAthletics @MetroWestSports pic.twitter.com/mH2KqkTJ1M — Kevin J. Stone (@kstone06) June 18, 2019

Oh god... why?

You can’t catch him

😍 Oh my!



👏 An incredible piece of hurling escapology from Clare's Sean Ronan.



Check out the full highlights on TG4 tonight.pic.twitter.com/F8WazyReCV — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) June 17, 2019

God bless the Japanese league for respecting catcher defense

You have to really love a coach to get a tattoo of him

Deon Thompson’s Roy Williams Tattoo 🔥🔥 @DeThompson9

Via Deon Thompson pic.twitter.com/5mZt9nqeo5 — HeelsUpdates (@HeelsUpdates) June 17, 2019

A Pakistani government hearing was derailed because someone inadvertently applied Facebook’s cat face filter. ... Facebook is getting into the cryptocurrency game, which definitely doesn’t sound like a scam in the making. ... Scientists discovered a really cool new crater on the surface of Mars.

So that’s how they do that

Drink commercial by @stevegiralt. The FTC prohibits color or texture enhancements in food commercials so staging is critical. pic.twitter.com/kfQevJbS53 — Machine Pix (@MachinePix) June 16, 2019

The trailer for Season 3 of GLOW is here

Helicopter pilots rescue a remote-control plane

Just like the Seinfeld episode

A good song

