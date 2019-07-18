He'll Milly Rock on all your blocks

Stephen Wardell Curry does not have time to be bothered with your internet takes anymore.

The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion decided enough was enough on Wednesday when everybody decided to take it a step too far and clown his wife Ayesha for her weak attempt at a Milly Rock during her restaurant opening Tuesday.

Now to be fair, it was poor dancing. Like, it was the least sturdy Milly Rock I might have ever seen from a non-white person. BUT, a lot of people on the internet are way too hype to try and shade Ayesha simply for existing and it's probably gone too far. So here I am on the side of defending the bad dancer instead of getting these jokes off cause too many of y'all don't know how to act.

But Steph knew exactly what to say.

no more steph slander from me. this man goes thru enough on a daily basis https://t.co/PNBW8fJRnG — @TrapGawdd 🥺 (@TrapJehovahh) July 17, 2019

Steph Curry responds to the (very odd) social media critiques of Ayesha Curry dancing at her restaurant opening: pic.twitter.com/n59pW3UTBg — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) July 17, 2019

Let's see what dances you're doing at your restaurant opening broke boys.

So what was Plan B?

The Celtics introduced Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter on Wednesday and in addition to Kanter taking a subtle dig at Kyrie Irving, general manager Danny Ainge let it be known this was the Celtics goal all along.

The #Celtics introduced Kemba Walker & Enes Kanter today. Danny Ainge said with a straight face that this was plan A all along. Take a listen @NBC10Boston @RaulNBCBoston @ASherrodblakely pic.twitter.com/TGfpNa52uI — Craig Kolodny (@NBCBostonCraig) July 17, 2019

So here's the thing, why lie to our faces Danny? We know the initial plan was to keep Kyrie and then trade for Anthony Davis. We know you got the Pelicans to not move AD at the trade deadline partially because you wanted to get into the conversation but couldn't because of some weird clause in the CBA. We know Anthony Davis said he didn't want to play there. We also know you definitely didn't expect to lose Al Horford.

So why lie?

Friends. How many of us have them?

This is the cutest thing we've 𝐸𝑉𝐸𝑅 seen. pic.twitter.com/8x0h3v2j6f — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 18, 2019

Is that Trevor Lawrance?

John "Trevor Lawrence" Simpson has arrived at ACC Media Day. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/yWHsUplqtn — That's so David (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 17, 2019

They wanted the quarterback...we sent the stunt double. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hn8P7IdmHd — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 17, 2019

Dreams are nice

Tua says he wants the NCAA Football games to come back. Ahem, @EASPORTS



(H/T @RossDellenger) pic.twitter.com/SNU6s5QcX3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 17, 2019

Can he kick it? Yes, he can.

How to enjoy the rain

One fan during rain delay decided to use the tarp as his own slip n slide



They handcuffed him and took him away 👮‍♀️

Public service announcement: You will be arrested if you go on the field#Phillies pic.twitter.com/EbKaNUG4Qq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 18, 2019

Not sports

A man in Iowa is being forced to leave his government job because of his love for Tupac and shouting him out in an email. ... Gwendoline Christie of Game of Thrones submitted herself for an Emmy nomination since HBO didn't. ... Adidas is collaborating with Arizona Iced Tea for $0.99 sneakers.

That's how you leave a company

This how my coworker left us 😭 pic.twitter.com/7g3vj7AEFo — Big Jazz (@midget_jazz) July 17, 2019

In my head it went like this. He went into a studio



Dude: I need a headshot for a funeral.



Photographer: Awe. Who's funeral?



Dude: The game. I'm about to kill it. — Branden Gilbert 🐺🐲 (@Branden_Gilbert) July 18, 2019

Goku would be proud

Records are about to be broken at #SDCC2019! The world’s largest Kamehameha! #DragonBallWorldAdventure pic.twitter.com/uSz5Bl0Lrt — VIZ @ SDCC Booth #2813 (@VIZMedia) July 17, 2019

Too real

Why would I use a faceapp to see what it’s like to feel old when I can simply remember the time I played pickup with some high school kids and one of them said to the rest “we can’t let him beat us, this nigga is like 50”



I was 26 — Blame yourself or God (@nomchompsky) July 17, 2019

Too cute

I have found the cutest thing in the known universe and it is this duck pic.twitter.com/t84EH2IuVL — Johnny (@thejohnnyshark) July 16, 2019

Too many questions

I just saw a Bojangles box on the ground in bed stuy??? The nearest Bojangles is in Pennsylvania??? pic.twitter.com/LGP7M7zYaS — spice adams stan account (@dreadcraft) July 17, 2019

A good song

