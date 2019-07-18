Thursday's Hot Clicks: Steph Curry Wants to Chat With People Hating on Ayesha

Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The internet wanted to troll Ayesha Curry's dancing at her restaurant opening, so Stephen Curry decided to send them a message.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 18, 2019

He'll Milly Rock on all your blocks

Stephen Wardell Curry does not have time to be bothered with your internet takes anymore.

The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champion decided enough was enough on Wednesday when everybody decided to take it a step too far and clown his wife Ayesha for her weak attempt at a Milly Rock during her restaurant opening Tuesday.

Now to be fair, it was poor dancing. Like, it was the least sturdy Milly Rock I might have ever seen from a non-white person. BUT, a lot of people on the internet are way too hype to try and shade Ayesha simply for existing and it's probably gone too far. So here I am on the side of defending the bad dancer instead of getting these jokes off cause too many of y'all don't know how to act.

But Steph knew exactly what to say.

Let's see what dances you're doing at your restaurant opening broke boys.

So what was Plan B?

The Celtics introduced Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter on Wednesday and in addition to Kanter taking a subtle dig at Kyrie Irving, general manager Danny Ainge let it be known this was the Celtics goal all along.

So here's the thing, why lie to our faces Danny? We know the initial plan was to keep Kyrie and then trade for Anthony Davis. We know you got the Pelicans to not move AD at the trade deadline partially because you wanted to get into the conversation but couldn't because of some weird clause in the CBA. We know Anthony Davis said he didn't want to play there. We also know you definitely didn't expect to lose Al Horford.

So why lie?

Best of SI

Take a look at the great Roy Halladay and his relationship with flying. ... Check out the man behind Stephen Curry's media empire. ... Look at record predictions for every NFL team this upcoming season. ... What MLB clubs have the most pressure to deal with at the trade deadline. ... What is going on with BIG3 star Joe Johnson?

Around the sports world

David Price and Dennis Eckersley are back to beefing. ... Dwight Howard "hated" Kobe for calling him "soft" ... Manny Machado went on a rant on Instagram. ... You won't believe the lengths Baker Mayfield went to to get his wife to notice him at first. ... The Seattle Sounders put an 8-year-old in goal.

Friends. How many of us have them?

Is that Trevor Lawrance?

Dreams are nice

Can he kick it? Yes, he can.

How to enjoy the rain

Not sports

A man in Iowa is being forced to leave his government job because of his love for Tupac and shouting him out in an email. ... Gwendoline Christie of Game of Thrones submitted herself for an Emmy nomination since HBO didn't. ... Adidas is collaborating with Arizona Iced Tea for $0.99 sneakers.

That's how you leave a company

Goku would be proud

Too real

Too cute

Too many questions

A good song

Email khadrice.rollins@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request Dan made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

