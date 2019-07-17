Kemba Walker Recruited Enes Kanter to Celtics With a Simple Phone Call

Kemba decided it was a good time to phone a friend.

By Jenna West
July 17, 2019

The Celtics introduced Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter in a press conference on Wednesday, and apparently, all it took was a phone call to bring the two superstars together in Boston.

Kanter told the New York Daily News that Walker called him to personally recruit him to the Celtics.

"One of the reasons I picked Boston was because of Kemba Walker," he said. "He called me during free agency on [Celtics general manager] Danny Ainge's phone. He said, 'Hey, how we doing, big man?' That was special to me."

Ainge told reporters during the press conference that the team's "Plan A" entering free agency was to sign both Walker and Kanter. Boston had some big holes to fill after the departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

Many speculated if Walker would leave the Hornets after spending the first eight years of his career in Charlotte. However, the Celtics emerged as frontrunners to land Walker and later signed him to a four-year, $141 million maximum contract.

"It was definitely one of the hardest decisions of my life," Walker said on leaving the Hornets. "Charlotte's all I've known. It came down to my happiness and wanting to compete night in and night out."

The Celtics added Kanter on a two-year, $110 million deal. The veteran center played in 23 games with the Trail Blazers last season after being waived by the Knicks in February. After news of his signing with Boston broke, Kanter confirmed with ESPN's The Undefeated that he did not re-sign with Portland and noted that a botched phone call might have played a role in his decision.

Now, the Celtics have a newly reshaped roster and have apparently nailed the art of proper phone etiquette.

