Manny Machado had a strong choice of words for MLB Network analysts Eric Byrnes and Dan Plesac after listening to their commentary on the Astros' Jake Marisnick Tuesday night.

In a rant recorded on Instagram live, Machado ripped Byrnes and Plesac for defending Marisnick, a take he perceived as a double standard. Marisnick violently collided with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy at home plate last week, broke his nose and gave him a concussion.

Marisnick received a two-game suspension as a result, and on Tuesday, Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez plunked Marisnick during in what appeared to be a retaliatory move.

"It is what it is. We just get crushed all the time. We get crushed," Machado said. "Talking about they threw out his head. How 'bout when I got thrown at my head? Nobody was backing me up. They were saying I deserved it. I deserved to get thrown at my head. God forbid someone else gets thrown [at].

"F--- Plesac, this guy. Plesac and Brynes, the two biggest tools out there," he added. "They don't know what they're talking about. ... They got to protect their people. Machado? Forget about Machado. 'Machado,' that's the keyword. 'Machado.' Latino."

Here's Manny Machado's rant from Instagram live about the Jake Marisnick situation and how MLB would have treated him differently https://t.co/ahtihDw17R — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) July 17, 2019

Machado then commented on Marisnick's suspension and insisted that it would have been 20 games had Machado been on the receiving end before applauding Marisnick for taking the hit on Tuesday and diffusing the situation.

Machado was suspended one game earlier this season for "aggressively arguing and making contact" with an umpire over a strike call.

"I just want people out there to understand where we're coming from," Machado said. "Understand what it really is. Don't listen to these guys here on TV. They don't know what they're talking about."

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres this offseason and has recorded a .269 average with 23 home runs and 62 RBIs in 91 games this season.