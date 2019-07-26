Traina Thoughts: James Dolan Loves Getting People Kicked Out of Places

New York Daily News Archive

James Dolan had a fit when a reporter approached him at a concert venue.

By Jimmy Traina
July 26, 2019

1. It's not exactly a revelation to write a little thing here about James Dolan being one of the worst people in all of sports, but he's always providing so many opportunites that I have no choice.

The latest example of the Knicks owner being a bully comes from Bloomberg Businessweek writer Polly Mosendz, who was recently kicked out of a James Dolan concert by James Dolan.

The Knicks owner, who famously had Knicks legend Charles Oakley kicked out of Madison Square Garden, did not want Mosendz to write about him. So he threw a fit, got her removed from the clubs and then she wrote about him anyway.

According to Mosendz's account, "At one point, he flipped my notebook closed. Finally he stormed off and summoned security guards to make me leave."

The saddest thing about all this is that there are never any reprecussions for Dolan. As we told you earlier this week, amazingly, while the Knicks have been a complete embarrassment for about 20 years, the franchise is the fifth-most valuable in all of sports.

2. Introductory press conferences are usually snoozefests, but P.K. Subban, who was recently traded to the New Jersey Devils, stepped things up Thursday and became Ric Flair

3. Here's Trevor Bauer mocking Mike Francesa after Mike Francesa ripped Trevor Bauer, thus proving Mike Francesa's point on Trevor Bauer.

And here's Francesa returning serve.

4. Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is ready for the MLB trade deadline.

5. We need more athletes reacting to other athletes reacting to news about their team or in their sport.

6. If you want even more coverage of the ESPN vs. Dan Le Batard saga, check out this week's SI Media Podcast wtih New York Post sports columnist Andrew Marchand. We went in-depth on the topic.What was Le Batard's biggest mistake? Why did ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro choose not to suspend Le Batard? What does Le Batard's future at ESPN look like? Should all sports shows have a "no politics talk" policy? We tackled all those questions and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Larry and Jerry break down the power of cigar smoking.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: The Dan Le Batard vs. ESPN kerfuffle is over. There were meetings and now the show goes on. For now. We still have more than a year until Election Day.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message