1. It's not exactly a revelation to write a little thing here about James Dolan being one of the worst people in all of sports, but he's always providing so many opportunites that I have no choice.

The latest example of the Knicks owner being a bully comes from Bloomberg Businessweek writer Polly Mosendz, who was recently kicked out of a James Dolan concert by James Dolan.

The Knicks owner, who famously had Knicks legend Charles Oakley kicked out of Madison Square Garden, did not want Mosendz to write about him. So he threw a fit, got her removed from the clubs and then she wrote about him anyway.

According to Mosendz's account, "At one point, he flipped my notebook closed. Finally he stormed off and summoned security guards to make me leave."

Here is perhaps the strangest story I've ever written. It's about what Charles Oakley and I have in common:



I was kicked out of a Jim Dolan show...by Jim Dolan personally. https://t.co/zOMyCHSOKt pic.twitter.com/FRnjsrmF3b — Polly Mosendz (@polly) July 26, 2019

The saddest thing about all this is that there are never any reprecussions for Dolan. As we told you earlier this week, amazingly, while the Knicks have been a complete embarrassment for about 20 years, the franchise is the fifth-most valuable in all of sports.

2. Introductory press conferences are usually snoozefests, but P.K. Subban, who was recently traded to the New Jersey Devils, stepped things up Thursday and became Ric Flair

3. Here's Trevor Bauer mocking Mike Francesa after Mike Francesa ripped Trevor Bauer, thus proving Mike Francesa's point on Trevor Bauer.

Lol nice...tag me in this looking to start drama and I’m the headcase and nutjob and whatever else is said in this video? That’s hilarious! Traditional media for you...this is why it’s dying. I do love the logo in the background tho! If only he looked like that in real life! 🤔😂 https://t.co/ZIBUgqI1pN — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 26, 2019

And here's Francesa returning serve.

We already have enough fools in New York. We don’t need Bauer.

By the way, when his baseball accomplishments approach mine in broadcasting he will have arrived. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) July 26, 2019

4. Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is ready for the MLB trade deadline.

Here come them trade talks. pic.twitter.com/YShMUtKl5U — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) July 26, 2019

5. We need more athletes reacting to other athletes reacting to news about their team or in their sport.

6. If you want even more coverage of the ESPN vs. Dan Le Batard saga, check out this week's SI Media Podcast wtih New York Post sports columnist Andrew Marchand. We went in-depth on the topic.What was Le Batard's biggest mistake? Why did ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro choose not to suspend Le Batard? What does Le Batard's future at ESPN look like? Should all sports shows have a "no politics talk" policy? We tackled all those questions and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Larry and Jerry break down the power of cigar smoking.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: The Dan Le Batard vs. ESPN kerfuffle is over. There were meetings and now the show goes on. For now. We still have more than a year until Election Day.