The Nashville Predators have traded defenseman P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils, the team announced on Saturday.

The Predators will receive defenseman Steven Santini, prospect Jeremy Davies, the No. 34 pick in this year's draft, and a 2020 second-round pick in exchange.

The move comes just one day after the Devils selected Jack Hughes with the No.1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Subban was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens with the 43rd overall pick in the 2007 draft and won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman in 2013. The 30-year-old joined the Predators in 2016 in a blockbuster trade that sent Shea Weber to the Canadiens.

Subban missed at least 16 games in two of his three seasons with the Predators but finished third in Norris Trophy voting during the 2017-18 season. He recorded a career-low 31 points in 2018.

Subban has three seasons remaining on the eight-year, $72 milllion contract he originally signed with the Canadiens in 2014 and has a $9 million annual cap hit. The Predators won't retain any of his salary, according to multiple reports, opening up a lot of cap space in Nashville.