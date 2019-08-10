Antonio Brown

Everything you need to know about Antonio Brown’s eventual training camp: First, Brown, acquired by the Raiders for a first-round pick last winter, began missing practices for an undisclosed foot injury ... Last week, reports said Brown was ailing from "extreme frostbite" caused by a cryotherapy machine ... His feet don’t look great ... On Friday, Adam Schefter reported Brown won’t play football again unless he can wear the previous version of his helmet ... You must read this thread from Michael Silver ... Brown tried to repaint his old Steelers helmet and sneak it into practice ... He filed a grievance with the NFL over the new helmet rules ... Also on Friday, he posted, "If I leave, will fans still love me?" on Instagram.

It’s not a new logo!

Auburn introduced a new logo last week, replacing the interlocking "AU" logo with...an interlocking "AU" logo. The changes were slight but it’s clearly a new logo, although Auburn refuses to admit it’s a new logo.

After Brandon Marcello, editor of Auburn Undercover, wrote about the new logo, Auburn’s communications team pushed back, claiming they don’t have a new logo. Instead, they have a "new visual identity system."

"Auburn does not have a new logo. Auburn has a new visual identity system that includes tweaks to the AU to make it more useable in digital forms, which the primary way in which it is currently used. The tweak involves making the U the same size as the A. Previously, the U was significantly large than the A.

Auburn, grab a beer and calm down.

Ultimate CFB road trip

One of my favorite articles each year: The 2019 Ultimate College Football Road Trip includes 49 games and 37,000 driving miles over 115 days. Forty-four different cities and 66 different teams. Who’s in?

Sneaky Peahead

This is an awesome story: In the 1940s, Wake Forest football coach Peahead Walker wanted an elite recruit from Pennsylvania, Bill George, but knew their campus wouldn’t impress George. So he conned him, taking him across town to Duke. It worked.

Odds and Ends

Brett Gardner got ejected for not saying a word ... Big 12 football coaches talk anonymously about other teams ... Don’t be fooled by Hard Knocks: The Raiders are a terrible team ... If you hate slow play in golf, you’ll vomit over Bryce DeChambeau’s two-minute shot ... Peaky Blinders season 5 is so "disgustingly violent" that the actors are struggling to watch it.

