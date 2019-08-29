Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Rhys Hoskins Got the Strangest RBI You’ll Ever See

MLB

The announcers were baffled as Rhys Hoskins's double rolled across the top of the outfield wall.

By Dan Gartland
August 29, 2019

The announcers were baffled

The Phillies’ 12–3 win over the Pirates was just another routine part of a fairly boring night in sports—aside from Rhys Hoskins’s RBI double in the third inning, of course.

Hoskins hit a ball into the corner off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller that did something I’ve never seen a baseball do. It bounced off the warning track, ricocheted off the corner of the wall and landed on top of the fence dividing the crowd from the field of play. Rather than bounce over into the stands like every other ball that’s been hit in baseball history, this one managed to roll on the fence for about 20 feet. 

Broadcasters Tom McCarthy and John Kruk couldn’t believe their eyes.

“It’s hysterical,” McCarthy said. 

Kruk also astutely pointed out that if the ball had tipped over into the stands, it would have been an automatic double for Hoskins and Bryce Harper would have had to stay at third. Instead, Harper was able to score all the way from first while Bryan Reynolds tracked it down.  

The Packers crushed this

Aaron Rodgers has traditionally taken the Packers’ annual “Welcome Back Luncheon” to the next level by having his backups dress in themed costumes. They’ve kept it simple in previous years with Cowboy looks or head-to-toe denim, but this year they pulled out all the stops and dressed as various characters from Happy Gilmore

And here they are side-by-side with their Hollywood counterparts.

The best of SI

The 100 best photos in NFL history. ... How Red Panda became the NBA’s go-to halftime act. ... Andrew Luck’s decision is making other NFL players ponder early retirement. ... Tennis’s biggest names take over New York in the week before the U.S. Open

Around the sports world

New Eagles backup Josh McCown is still going to coach a Charlotte high school team on Fridays. ... These sketchy gambling features make NBA 2K20 seem like a big-time scam. ... Former UFC fighter BJ Penn got knocked out in a bar fight in Hawaii. ... Carlos Carrasco will start for the Indians this weekend, three months after being diagnosed with leukemia.

The Cavs and Jazz are throwing it back to the 90s

Nolan Arenado is not fair

He made this look easy

Mascot-on-mascot crime

Huston Street is Billy Madison

That’s not the way they teach you to do it

Uhhh, no, I’m not ready

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

A golf ball that reads greens itself

The Mountaineers are the original Willy Wonka

Not sports

A Nashville-area restaurant was closed after employees got caught washing their dishes in a lake. ... First the New York Times got bedbugs, now there are roaches at the Washington Post. ... A California man is accused of scamming investors out of $14 million by pretending to have a Netflix deal

My worst nightmare

Bill Hader never forgets

Those are the rules

I have no idea what to make of this Joker movie

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message