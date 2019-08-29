The announcers were baffled

The Phillies’ 12–3 win over the Pirates was just another routine part of a fairly boring night in sports—aside from Rhys Hoskins’s RBI double in the third inning, of course.

Hoskins hit a ball into the corner off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller that did something I’ve never seen a baseball do. It bounced off the warning track, ricocheted off the corner of the wall and landed on top of the fence dividing the crowd from the field of play. Rather than bounce over into the stands like every other ball that’s been hit in baseball history, this one managed to roll on the fence for about 20 feet.

Broadcasters Tom McCarthy and John Kruk couldn’t believe their eyes.

“It’s hysterical,” McCarthy said.

Kruk also astutely pointed out that if the ball had tipped over into the stands, it would have been an automatic double for Hoskins and Bryce Harper would have had to stay at third. Instead, Harper was able to score all the way from first while Bryan Reynolds tracked it down.

The Packers crushed this

Aaron Rodgers has traditionally taken the Packers’ annual “Welcome Back Luncheon” to the next level by having his backups dress in themed costumes. They’ve kept it simple in previous years with Cowboy looks or head-to-toe denim, but this year they pulled out all the stops and dressed as various characters from Happy Gilmore.

Happy, Chubbs & the Caddy are ready for the #Packers Welcome Back Luncheon! 😂



Also that orderly guy seems very nice 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/ejVLyyvmis — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 28, 2019

And here they are side-by-side with their Hollywood counterparts.

The Cavs and Jazz are throwing it back to the 90s

Yep, we’re bringing it back … “classic” is new again 😎



Our retro 90s uniform is making a comeback on October 26th → https://t.co/9Y8X8MyYsS#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/YGgO6TBKjN — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019

Nolan Arenado is not fair

He made this look easy

Mascot-on-mascot crime

.@NFL anybody need a linebacker?



Buddy Bat laying the BOOM! 💥 pic.twitter.com/1uoARjACaP — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) August 29, 2019

Huston Street is Billy Madison

That’s not the way they teach you to do it

Uhhh, no, I’m not ready

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Using cameras and TVs as faux-windows is all fun and games until a Jurassic-era seagull flies in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/hhNFXZHbCf — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) August 28, 2019

A golf ball that reads greens itself

The Mountaineers are the original Willy Wonka

One of our photographers found the coolest thing recently: a #WVU season pass from the 1930s pic.twitter.com/knZLEIIzdg — Andrew Spellman (@andrewspellman_) August 27, 2019

Not sports

A Nashville-area restaurant was closed after employees got caught washing their dishes in a lake. ... First the New York Times got bedbugs, now there are roaches at the Washington Post. ... A California man is accused of scamming investors out of $14 million by pretending to have a Netflix deal.

My worst nightmare

WATCH: An Australian beekeeper from Brisbane extracts over a hundred pounds of honeycomb hidden in a ceiling pic.twitter.com/ZR8CfRSuRs — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 28, 2019

Bill Hader never forgets

bill hader i would die for you this is a level of petty i could only dream of . pic.twitter.com/d39frw6w7U — megan (@actorboybarry) August 27, 2019

Those are the rules

No Rules for Crazy Potato pic.twitter.com/M5tvZu1fQe — Seth Rosenthal (@seth_rosenthal) August 28, 2019

I have no idea what to make of this Joker movie

A good song

