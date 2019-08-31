Brandon Talton

The night belonged to Brandon Talton, Nevada’s freshman walk-on kicker who nailed a 56-yarder with no time remaining to stun Purdue, who led the Wolf Pack by 17 points late in the third quarter before an epic fourth-quarter meltdown. After the game, Talton was awarded the game ball and a full scholarship.

Also in Friday night college football news: Here’s how Tulsa managed minus-73 rushing yards in their 28-7 loss to Michigan State ... Freshman Spencer Sanders looked fantastic at quarterback for Oklahoma State ... USF hasn’t won a game in forever ... and Army head coach Jeff Monken praised Trump’s pro-sports proposal.

Scary Morning in Knoxville

Early on Saturday morning in Knoxville, hours before Tennessee kicks off their season with a home game vs. Georgia State, a boat in the Vol Navy caught fire and sank:

Vol Navy suffered a loss this morning. The Vessel Chances “R” caught fire at 0630 this morning. All 5 souls and 1 dog on board are safe. Fire crews are currently cleaning up. And monitoring for any hazardous materials in the river. pic.twitter.com/bedBSipGqN — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) August 31, 2019

You’re looking live on the Tennessee River. One of the Vol Navy boats is on fire. Our fans are more than ready to get this season/party started. pic.twitter.com/aDy3BqlkW4 — David Grim (@davidgrim14) August 31, 2019

Sunny Morning in Buffalo

The Bills released LeSean McCoy on Saturday morning, hours before NFL teams are required to cut rosters to 53 players before Week 1 games. Also, Jadeveon Clowney trade details ... Tracking all the notable roster moves ... Players who might be traded before the deadline ... Breakdown of roster rules, deadlines, waivers, practice squads and more.

Samantha Hoopes

Kiffin. Lane Kiffin.

Now the season can start pic.twitter.com/hZ8ARiYBjT — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 31, 2019

Odds and Ends

All of college football’s new uniforms in 2019 ... Predictions for each Week 1 college football game ... Leaked images from the Birds of Prey movie … 10 undervalued fantasy football players ... NFL kickers are lining up to help Carli Lloyd to make an NFL roster ... Watch new movie trailers from the week: Joker, Star Wars, Terminator and more ... The brother of Simone Biles was charged in a triple homicide.

Timeout for you

Nevada random dude challenges a Purdue player...then gets scolded by an official pic.twitter.com/2iRDWWHIyl — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) August 31, 2019

Happy 42nd, Jeff Hardy

