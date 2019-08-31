Weekend Hot Clicks: College Football Season is Officially Upon Us!

Quickly

  • This weekend's Hot Clicks features a magical night for Nevada's walk-on kicker and Lane Kiffin stunting all over the place. College football is back, people!
By Andrew Doughty
August 31, 2019

Brandon Talton

The night belonged to Brandon Talton, Nevada’s freshman walk-on kicker who nailed a 56-yarder with no time remaining to stun Purdue, who led the Wolf Pack by 17 points late in the third quarter before an epic fourth-quarter meltdown. After the game, Talton was awarded the game ball and a full scholarship.

Also in Friday night college football news: Here’s how Tulsa managed minus-73 rushing yards in their 28-7 loss to Michigan State ... Freshman Spencer Sanders looked fantastic at quarterback for Oklahoma State ... USF hasn’t won a game in forever ... and Army head coach Jeff Monken praised Trump’s pro-sports proposal.

Scary Morning in Knoxville

Early on Saturday morning in Knoxville, hours before Tennessee kicks off their season with a home game vs. Georgia State, a boat in the Vol Navy caught fire and sank:

Sunny Morning in Buffalo

The Bills released LeSean McCoy on Saturday morning, hours before NFL teams are required to cut rosters to 53 players before Week 1 games. Also, Jadeveon Clowney trade details ... Tracking all the notable roster moves ... Players who might be traded before the deadline ... Breakdown of roster rules, deadlines, waivers, practice squads and more.

Samantha Hoopes

Kiffin. Lane Kiffin.

Odds and Ends

All of college football’s new uniforms in 2019 ... Predictions for each Week 1 college football game ... Leaked images from the Birds of Prey movie … 10 undervalued fantasy football players ... NFL kickers are lining up to help Carli Lloyd to make an NFL roster ... Watch new movie trailers from the week: Joker, Star Wars, Terminator and more ... The brother of Simone Biles was charged in a triple homicide.

Timeout for you

Happy 42nd, Jeff Hardy

Happy 42nd, Jeff Hardy

