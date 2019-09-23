Monday’s Hot Clicks: Bengals Coach Lost His Mind After Apparently Forgetting the Rules

CBS

Rookie mistake. 

By Dan Gartland
September 23, 2019

Rookie mistake

Zac Taylor’s tenure in charge of the Bengals is off to an inauspicious start. 

Cincinnati thought it was hiring the next Sean McVay in the former Rams assistant, but he’s off to an 0–3 start after losing to the Bills in Buffalo this week. 

The Bills game—unlike the blowout home loss against the Niners—went down to the wire. The Bengals had the ball in Buffalo territory in the closing seconds with one timeout left but Andy Dalton threw a backbreaking interception. The ball was tipped twice before it landed in the arms of Tre’Davious White, who had already picked off Dalton earlier in the game. White fell to the ground, curled up in a ball and the play was whistled dead. 

After the play was over, though, White and his teammates ran into the corner of the end zone to celebrate. When they did, Taylor started going ballistic. He was screaming at an official on the sideline, arguing that his team should be awarded a safety. That’s obviously ridiculous, because everyone knows that a player can be ruled down if he goes to the ground and makes no effort to advance the ball. 

“I was looking for a safety, but I guess he declared himself down just because he gets up and runs around,” Taylor said after the game. “That is what we were all yelling for, was to get the safety and get the ball back.”

Wishful thinking, but that was never going to happen. White clearly waits until the referee has blown his whistle before he gets up and starts celebrating. Everybody on the field and in the stands knew it was game over. Maybe Taylor knew, too, but he’ll have to follow the rules to get his first NFL win. 

Welcome to the league

It sure looks like Pat Shurmur made the right decision in turning to Daniel Jones. 

Jones engineered a fantastic game-winning drive in his first career start to top the Bucs in Tampa, capped by this heads-up run on fourth down to take the lead. 

It would have been a much different story, though, if Tampa Bay kicker Matt Gay had had a better day. The rookie missed one extra point, had another blocked and ultimately pushed the would-be game-winner wide from just 34 yards. 

Would it have been good from 29 yards? Maybe, but head coach Bruce Arians instructed his team to take a delay of game penalty because he thought Gay had a better chance from farther away. 

The best of SI

Who did the best of all the former backup quarterbacks who started in Week 3? ... UCLA and Washington State played the craziest football game of the weekend. ... Calvin Johnson’s opens up about his prolific but frustrating NFL career

Around the sports world

The time a sportswriter’s dog ran away from home and onto the field at a Georgia game—while the writer was in the press box. ... Drew Brees reached out to Mike Trout before undergoing a similar thumb surgery. ... The NBA is trying to get serious about tampering by reforming the rules

Sometimes Belichick’s hostility toward the media isn’t so funny

Coaching is a contact sport

He forced him to fair catch it to preserve the two-minute warning

View this post on Instagram

You don’t see this every day 😳

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

This is every flight out of LaGuardia

Even Nashville wasn’t ready for LSU fans

Vandy wasn’t ready for LSU, either

Daniel Jones can’t fix everything

CC Sabathia’s family pays tribute to the Hall of Famer

Country strong

With the bat flip and everything!

Like a ton of bricks

Just the worst own goal you can allow

Rutgers football in a nutshell

Gardner Minshew in his natural environment

After he got hit by a comebacker on the ankle

Never gets old

Not sports

A British travel agency went bankrupt, stranding thousands upon thousands of people all around the globe. ... Gucci’s hot new look for fall is fake eyelashes worn over your eyebrows. ... This guy is Hollywood’s go-to naked stunt man

The peak of American culture

Even the cops had to smile

New Breaking Bad movie trailer

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message