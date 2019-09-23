Rookie mistake

Zac Taylor’s tenure in charge of the Bengals is off to an inauspicious start.

Cincinnati thought it was hiring the next Sean McVay in the former Rams assistant, but he’s off to an 0–3 start after losing to the Bills in Buffalo this week.

The Bills game—unlike the blowout home loss against the Niners—went down to the wire. The Bengals had the ball in Buffalo territory in the closing seconds with one timeout left but Andy Dalton threw a backbreaking interception. The ball was tipped twice before it landed in the arms of Tre’Davious White, who had already picked off Dalton earlier in the game. White fell to the ground, curled up in a ball and the play was whistled dead.

.@TreWhite16 gets his 2nd INT of the game to seal a @BuffaloBills WIN! #GoBills #CINvsBUF



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch FREE on mobile: https://t.co/qnNxI5gZ8j pic.twitter.com/cmyK2gk7ab — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019

After the play was over, though, White and his teammates ran into the corner of the end zone to celebrate. When they did, Taylor started going ballistic. He was screaming at an official on the sideline, arguing that his team should be awarded a safety. That’s obviously ridiculous, because everyone knows that a player can be ruled down if he goes to the ground and makes no effort to advance the ball.

“I was looking for a safety, but I guess he declared himself down just because he gets up and runs around,” Taylor said after the game. “That is what we were all yelling for, was to get the safety and get the ball back.”

Wishful thinking, but that was never going to happen. White clearly waits until the referee has blown his whistle before he gets up and starts celebrating. Everybody on the field and in the stands knew it was game over. Maybe Taylor knew, too, but he’ll have to follow the rules to get his first NFL win.

Welcome to the league

It sure looks like Pat Shurmur made the right decision in turning to Daniel Jones.

Jones engineered a fantastic game-winning drive in his first career start to top the Bucs in Tampa, capped by this heads-up run on fourth down to take the lead.

It would have been a much different story, though, if Tampa Bay kicker Matt Gay had had a better day. The rookie missed one extra point, had another blocked and ultimately pushed the would-be game-winner wide from just 34 yards.

It’s NO GOOD! Matt Gay can’t connect on the 34-yard FG attempt, giving Daniel Jones his first career NFL win, 32-31.



pic.twitter.com/jB8fGAiwE6 — NFL Guy95 (@NFLFBGAMETIME) September 22, 2019

Would it have been good from 29 yards? Maybe, but head coach Bruce Arians instructed his team to take a delay of game penalty because he thought Gay had a better chance from farther away.

Bruce Arians explaining why Bucs took a delay penalty to go from the 9-yard line to the 14, setting up what was a Matt Gay miss wide from 34 yards: "I just took it on purpose. Yeah, he's better back, that field goal is easier 5 yards back." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 23, 2019

The best of SI

Who did the best of all the former backup quarterbacks who started in Week 3? ... UCLA and Washington State played the craziest football game of the weekend. ... Calvin Johnson’s opens up about his prolific but frustrating NFL career.

Around the sports world

The time a sportswriter’s dog ran away from home and onto the field at a Georgia game—while the writer was in the press box. ... Drew Brees reached out to Mike Trout before undergoing a similar thumb surgery. ... The NBA is trying to get serious about tampering by reforming the rules.

Sometimes Belichick’s hostility toward the media isn’t so funny

Bill Belichick gave the death stare... pic.twitter.com/czX2KJ9G0D — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

Coaching is a contact sport

Pete Carroll got hit in the nose with a football that required stitches #SEAvsNO #seahawks pic.twitter.com/72aRK8PHow — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 22, 2019

Pete Carroll got donked in the nose by a football during pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/tC8ickG6cC — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 22, 2019

He forced him to fair catch it to preserve the two-minute warning

This is every flight out of LaGuardia

Cucarachas on a Plane (2019) ✋😂🤙 pic.twitter.com/3Mn1TmbgTU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 23, 2019

Even Nashville wasn’t ready for LSU fans

UPDATE: They have grossly underestimated the LSU fan base and the bar has already run out of vodka 40 minutes after opening. — Taylor Martina (@olmec26) September 21, 2019

Vanderbilt Stadium ran out of beer before halftime



The fans in the concourse erupt as a delivery guy drops off another load of beer#LSU — Joel (@jmbuhlersdayoff) September 21, 2019

Vandy wasn’t ready for LSU, either

Oh. My. Word ... watching the LSU LG here. 🥞, celebrates and then gets another 🥞 ... I’m at a loss of words. pic.twitter.com/ebMWgDqUIx — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 21, 2019

Daniel Jones can’t fix everything

CC Sabathia’s family pays tribute to the Hall of Famer

Hero to many. Bigger hero to a few. #LegaCCy pic.twitter.com/F05eLt1I2s — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 22, 2019

Country strong

Just like wrangling cattle back home 😤😤😤 https://t.co/yfyUxrGk6B — Dalton Risner (@Dalton_Risner66) September 22, 2019

With the bat flip and everything!

Like a ton of bricks

Just the worst own goal you can allow

Co víc si o derby přát😁 Pracovitost, klid a slávistické♥️

+David Hovorka, já ho žeru čím dál víc 😍

+Koli 🎩

+Specialista na rudé Suk

+Výborný Ollie @peter_olayinka1

+Celý tým včetně trenérů za to, jak tenhle týden mentálně i fyzicky zvládli. #spaSLA #294derby #derbyjenase pic.twitter.com/g2ARIDBKGF — Helena Smolíková (@HelenaSmolikova) September 22, 2019

Rutgers football in a nutshell

Rutgers center Mike Maietti was so fired up about that touchdown, he legit punched QB Art Sitkowski in the face: pic.twitter.com/ySC9HaAKss — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) September 21, 2019

Gardner Minshew in his natural environment

After he got hit by a comebacker on the ankle

Never gets old

The first @AllBlacks haka of #RWC2019.



New Zealand lay down the challenge to South Africa with intimidating haka #NZLvRSA pic.twitter.com/leGlK5NFSk — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 21, 2019

Not sports

A British travel agency went bankrupt, stranding thousands upon thousands of people all around the globe. ... Gucci’s hot new look for fall is fake eyelashes worn over your eyebrows. ... This guy is Hollywood’s go-to naked stunt man.

The peak of American culture

Rode the bus from LAX next to a 26 year-old German guy who had just arrived for a three week trip around California. His eyes grew wide as he took in the palm trees and the dust and the pink light of the late evening on the skyscrapers. "Dude," he said. "It looks just like GTA." — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) September 19, 2019

Even the cops had to smile

New Breaking Bad movie trailer

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.