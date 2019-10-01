It’s just that easy!

Like a walking clickbait article, Joel Embiid has discovered the one weird trick doctors don’t want you to know about losing weight: don’t do anything different.

Embiid, who has yet to play more than 64 games in the regular season, is hoping he’ll be able to spend more time on the court by playing at a lower weight.

“I just remember thinking I let my team down,” Embiid, who missed time in the playoffs with an illness and knee pain, told ESPN. “You can’t control sickness or when it's going to happen. Obviously my knee was bothering me the whole second half of the season and the playoffs. But all I was thinking was what can I do make sure I don’t let my teammates down again or my team. Or the whole city basically. That was to take better care of my body. To work on the stuff I never really paid attention to, and it’s been going well the whole summer.”

Embiid was listed at 7' 2", 260 pounds last year (compared to his draft combine stats of 7' 0", 240 pounds). In a promotional video for spicy chips published a few weeks ago, Embiid revealed that he had lost 25 pounds over the summer. He’s since added five pounds of muscle and at Sixers media day on Monday, he explained how he did it.

“I haven’t done anything differently,” Embiid told reporters. “I just try to eat the right way, cut out anything bad. I’ve just been extremely focused on what I have to do and I still have a long way to go. I’m not at my goal yet.”

See? It’s simple. If that doesn’t work, there’s always the strategy former NFL lineman Joe Thomas employed: “You just don’t eat until you feel like you’re gonna throw up at every meal and all of a sudden the weight falls right off.”

That’s a hell of a ’stache

Australia’s national rugby team is knee-deep in the World Cup right now, but scrum-half Nic White still has time to kick back and watch Netflix. It’s even inspired his choice of facial hair.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

“I started growing it a little while ago,” White told reporters. “I’m into Peaky Blinders at the moment and Arthur Shelby has got a pretty good one.”

Netflix

It’s a pretty eerie resemblance.

The best of SI

After getting suspended for yet another dirty hit, is Vontaze Burfict’s NFL career over? ... Here’s everything you need to know about what’s new with NHL uniforms this season. ... Ranking the best and worst possible World Series matchups.

Around the sports world

The Red Sox are crying poor and claiming they may not be able to keep both of their big stars. ... ESPN is uploading a bunch of old videos on YouTube in celebration of its 40th anniversary. ... A professional soccer game in Wales was postponed because both teams showed up wearing red. ... A Dolphins vendor was arrested after charging a fan $724 for two beers.

It’s innovative, I’ll give him that

James Harden debuted his new move in the first game of the preseason... pic.twitter.com/5gjnnP05ZK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2019

Don’t snap JJ’s playoff streak, Zion

JJ to Zion: Don’t 🤐 this up for me



Zion: Yea. He did say that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/YSMioZ8VaI — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 30, 2019

NBC had Green Day do its Wednesday Night Hockey theme because the NHL is up on the latest trends

.@NHLonNBCSports x @GreenDay



The @rockhall legends are bringing their sound to Wednesday Night Hockey this season, and here's a taste:pic.twitter.com/x2yTtyVfab — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 30, 2019

The NBA’s new measurement rules claim their first victim

Career-long 6-footer JJ Barea claims that he was officially measured at 5’10” in socks. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 30, 2019

Good thing he’s not a Jr.

The last name barely fits. pic.twitter.com/SIBrBfTpwF — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) September 30, 2019

Sam Darnold, out indefinitely (rebellious spleen)

Sam Darnold wouldn't say if his spleen is still enlarged, referring those questions to Gase. "At this point, it's out of my control. My spleen is going to do what it's going to do." — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 30, 2019

This is a wild stat

Craig Counsell is now the longest tenured manager in the National League. He was hired on May 4, 2015. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) September 30, 2019

Not sports

The self-driving garbage can is the invention you definitely didn’t need. ... A Chinese man who escaped from prison 17 years ago was discovered living in a cave by a drone. ... A 19-year-old British man who couldn’t find his car after parking near a music festival discovered it a week later.

Netflix is bringing Stranger Things back for a fourth season

Good heads-up play by the guy with the red truck

Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz — Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019

A good song

