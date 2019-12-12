Aaron Rodgers Did a Reddit AMA and It Was Awesome: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Die Hard's status as a Christmas movie, his love of The Office and Scotch and his sleeping arrangement with girlfriend, Danica Patrick were just a few of the topics covered during a very fun Reddit AMA that Aaron Rodgers participated in earlier this week.

You can read the full AMA here, but here are some of the highlights in their unedited form.

REDDIT: Aaron, could you see yourself using your influence to push for more important causes like letting the world know that the 1995 film Heavyweights is the singular greatest achievement ever in the film industry? I know the my cause my cleats thing just happened….but could you paint Uncle Tony on next years shoes?

RODGERS: Probably the longest running Bucket List item for me, not being able to expose this movie to the masses as probably the single greatest Cinematic experience, has been my greatest regret.

REDDIT: I know you're a scotch guy, so what's your daily drinker and what's your go to higher dollar one? Same question but for bourbon (if you like that too).

RODGERS: I enjoy Balvenie, thats a good regular for me, Four Roses small batch is a favorite Bourbon of mine, but I'm always looking for new ones to try.

REDDIT: Would Matt LaFleur be okay with Ryan Reynolds playing him in the movie of your life?

RODGERS: He would love that I'm sure. Ryan is a Packers fan. I'd definitely want Vlade Divac to play me, but I don't know how many serious roles he has done yet.

REDDIT: Being a Packers fan in Texas, I love how much you beat the Cowboys. My question: Is a career in the broadcast booth something you’d consider/want after you retire many years from now.

RODGERS: Nope, I don't see myself doing any broadcasting. I love the sport but when I'm done I'll be done. Maybe help out some local high school QBs, that would be fun

REDDIT: What advice would you give to this young quarterback if you could go back in time? (Circa 2002)

RODGERS: Don't rock a Lloyd Christmas haircut ever again.

Use less hair gel on Draft Day.

Do not rock a soul patch under any circumstance.

REDDIT: Has anyone given coach the “Cram it up your cramhole LeFluer!” line from "Dodgeball" yet?

RODGERS: DBak has a few times. Not sure that Coach is a "Dodgeball" fan though??!!!

REDDIT: As the King of the Hail Mary, can you take fans step-by-step through the process of a successful Hail Mary pass?

RODGERS: Don't get sacked. Throw it far. Hope someone catches it

REDDIT: Who do you think you are? What gives you the right?

ROGERS: One of my favorite two part questions ever. thanks

REDDIT: Get em Aaron! Also do you and Danica sleep in a race car bed?

RODGERS: Yes.

REDDIT: "Die Hard"- Christmas Movie, Yes or No?

RODGERS: Great or the greatest??

2. A brand new SI MEDIA PODCAST dropped Wednesday afternoon and it features a conversation with the very entertaining Kyle Brandt from Good Morning Football.

This was not a traditional interview; just a free-flowing conversation about a slew of topics including, the growth of Kyle's popular "Angry Runs" segment, why he loves George Kittle and Kirk Cousins, why he thinks it's important to always be supportive of his cast mates, how his path crossed with the World Series flasher, older people in sports media trying to act young, would he rather be Chris Pratt, Justin Timberlake or Tom Brady, Baby Yoda, the glut of podcasts, old-school WWF heels and much, much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. CM Punk is giving FS1 exactly what it wants with his appearances on WWE Backstage. On this week's show, Punk laid out a storyline idea that would ultimately end with a tag team match featuring Lana in a shark cage with the loser of the match getting her managerial services.

Lana, however, was not a plan of Punk's storyline.

Work or shoot? Who knows?

4. Few live up to the hype. Even few exceed the hype. No one has ever done it better than The King.

5. Le'Veon Bell continues to have fun with the controversy surrounding his bowling outing.

6. HBO released a brand new trailer for the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premieres on January 19.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Normally, I'd never post a 25-minute video for you guys, but The Office just released the full version of Michael Scott's movie, "Threat Level Midnight" and now you can see everything that happened with Michael Scarn.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.