Eli Manning Has a Beer Hook-Up at Every NFL Stadium

Eli knows a guy

Brad Penner/USA Today Sports

In 16 years with the Giants, Eli Manning has always seemed like a lovable dope. His aw-shucks personality isn’t what you’d expect from a guy who was at times the most notable athlete in New York. You got the impression that when he wasn’t playing football he’d be settled down in a leather chair doing the crossword and drinking hot tea with lemon.

But as he approaches the likely end of his career (or at least the end of his time with the Giants), a different image of Eli is starting to emerge. He is, as Kawhi Leonard would put it, a fun guy.

First there were the videos of Manning and his replacement Daniel Jones out on the town after beating the Redskins last week, playing flip cup together in a Hoboken bar. And now there’s this anecdote from ESPN’s Ian O’Connor.

Eli Manning always drank beer on the team bus. It was a Broadway Joe kind of thing to do, and a fact that might run counter to an image Manning spent absolutely no time crafting. But win, lose or draw, Manning would find someone on the road to buy him a six-pack or 12-pack that he would carry to the back of the bus, on ice, and share with some veterans as they discussed the game on the ride to the airport.

Even then, Manning's consistency stunned his New York Giants teammates. "It was unbelievable," said Lawrence Tynes, the kicker who won two championships with the quarterback. "He had a guy in every f---ing stadium in the league to get him that beer."

Leave it to Eli, author of four playoff fourth-quarter comebacks, to come up in the clutch no matter the situation and acquire those postgame beers.

Fireworks in the Quick Lane Bowl!

Pitt scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the Quick Lane Bowl against Eastern Michigan but the real story was what happened on EMU’s ensuing possession.

Eagles QB Mike Glass was ejected after suddenly hitting two Panthers players and catching an official in the crossfire.

Take a closer look at the ref, though. He totally flopped!

Glass was getting ejected anyway, but the man in stripes really sold that.

The best of SI

ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff, who died on Christmas Eve, had built an especially tight bond with the LSU football team. ... The weirdest baseball moments of the decade. ... Which NFL head coaches should be nervous as Black Monday approaches?

Around the sports world

Mississippi State’s starting QB is out of the Music City Bowl, reportedly after breaking a bone in his face in a fight with a teammate. ... Knicks bust Michael Sweetney is now coaching at a Jewish university in New York. ... Islanders winger Anthony Beauvillier spent his Christmas trying to catch the eye of Anna Kendrick. ... Part of Zion Williamson’s rehab process involves teaching him how to walk and run differently to prevent future injuries. ... Mavs coach Rick Carlisle went on a rant after the TNT announcers said Kristaps Porzingis needs to be posting up more.

Here’s what Chuck thinks of Zion’s walking lessons

Swing and a miss

ESPN is making a 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan and the Bulls

Steph Curry’s brother has moves, too

Good read

The city is under new management

I hope she got a big tip

Not sports

An English man turned a photo of his wife snoring into a massive tattoo on his thigh. ... A North Carolina couple heard a commotion downstairs in the middle of the night and called the police. It was their robotic vacuum. ... A Spanish TV reporter won the lottery live on air and said she was quitting her job before realizing the prize was only $5,550.

How does anyone live in Australia?

Oh hell no

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.