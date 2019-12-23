@TheMaj_NFL/Twitter | Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports

How do you celebrate your first win as a starter in nearly three months? If you’re Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, you put on your finest blue dress shirt and head to a bar in Hoboken, N.J., to party with your teammates.

Jones, Eli Manning and a few other Giants players were spotted at Green Rock Tap & Grill in downtown Hoboken after beating the Redskins in Washington to improve to 4–11.

It seemed like a pretty chill night, but the boys did let loose for at least one spirited game of flip cup. In yet another display of confidence in the rookie signal-caller, Jones was given the very important role of being at the end of the table. But he couldn’t come through in the clutch and earned a razzing from veteran Eli Manning.

Other Giants at the flip cup table included third-string QB Alex Tanney, backup center Spencer Pulley and perhaps receiver Golden Tate (though his face only appears briefly and from the side).

It should come as no surprise that Jones, who leads the league with 16 fumbles in 12 games, dropped his cup there. And that’s just great veteran leadership by Manning to not let him get away with the mistake.