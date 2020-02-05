1. Magic forward Aaron Gordon appeared on Inside the NBA on Tuesday night and seemed a little ... off. I would never speculate as to why Gordon's behavior might have been altered and I'd never imply that there could be a very simple explanation for the 24-year-old feeling so good during an interview.

However, TNT hosts Shaq and Dwyane Wade ("in the clouds, baby") certainly made their feelings known about Gordon's condition.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast features an interview with The Ringer's Bryan Curtis. (Full disclosure: We taped the interview before it was announced that Spotify has agreed to purchase The Ringer, so that topic was not discussed.) We talked about the Super Bowl halftime show, the Super Bowl TV rating, Tony Romo's future and the ins and out of what a disaster Radio Row has become, which Curtis wrote about here.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Will I watch the XFL? No. Do I appreciate ESPN adding point spreads and over/unders to its scorebug? Yes. Do I think the NFL will do this anytime soon? Absolutely not.

4. ESPN college basketball analyst Andy Kennedy got his famous Rons mixed up while calling the Auburn-Arkansas game Tuesday, much to the delight of his play-by-play man, Tom Hart.

5. LeBron James torched the Spurs for 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a 129-102 win Tuesday. After the game, a reporter asked San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich about trying to stop the King, and it went just about how you'd expect.

6. You've seen the car chase by now, but the Chiefs' parade also featured a guy falling out of a tree. Fortunately, the fan did not suffer any serious injuries.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Pete Rose once again wants to be reinstated so he can be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It's a shame Rose isn't satisfied with just being a WWE Hall of Famer.

