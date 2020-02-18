1. The lawsuits keep coming for the Astros over their sign-stealing scheme.

Former pitcher Mike Bolsinger is already taking the Astros to court. So are two daily fantasy players. Now, a Houston season-ticket holder is getting litigious.

Adam Wallach has turned on his own team and filed a class-action lawsuit that claims the Astros used its electronic sign-stealing scheme to win more games, which led to the team jacking up ticket prices, so he's suing for "inappropriate increases."

Wallach's official complaint accuses the Astros of “deceptively overcharging (fans) for season tickets while defendants and their employees and representative knowingly and surreptitiously engaged in a sign stealing scheme … and secretly put a deficient product on the field that could result (and now has resulted) in severe penalties."

The lawsuit asks that Houston be ordered to compensate all Astros season-ticket holders for the upcharge in ticket prices from 2017-20 and that the team be forbidden from increasing season-ticket prices for at least two years.

Naturally, Wallach also wants $1 million in damages.

Sadly, this is not the most ridiculous sports-related lawsuit of the month.

2. BetOnline is now offering prop bets on Astros players getting plunked this season.

• Houston Astros players total hit-by-pitch in 2020 Regular Season:

Over/Under: 80.5

• Houston Astros players to charge mound 2020 Regular Season

Under 1.5 charges (-300)

Over 1.5 chargers (+200)

• Most Hit-By-Pitch 2020 Regular Season:

Alex Bregman: 1/1

George Springer: 2/1

Jose Alutve: 3/1

Carlos Correa: 7/2

3. Braves outfielder Nick Markakis doesn't sound like he'd be satisfied with a plunking. He wants Astros players "beaten."

4. This is not true. Mark Cuban would love to own the Rangers right now (the team he tried to buy). According to Forbes, the Rangers were sold in 2010 for $593 million. They are now worth $1.65 billion. Mark Cuban would love to own an MLB team despite this tweet.

5. From the "Get Over it Already" Department, Ben Affleck is still talking about Deflategate.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features interviews with ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky and New York Post sports media reporter/columnist Andrew Marchand. Here's a breakdown of topics discussed and their timestamps:

Orlovsky: (2:07) NFL teams reaching out to him about possible coaching jobs. (6:06) Biggest mistake NFL teams are making right now that hurt their quarterback. (9:45) Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake in the Super Bowl. (16:16) NFL fans being smarter than ever. (20:06) Breaking down a memorable Tom Brady video and having to convince ESPN producers to let him do it. (23:06) Analysts he admires. (24:57) Twitter launching his career. (26:37) *NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys.

Marchand: (32:05) Flex scheduling possibly coming to Monday Night Football. (39:28) TV driving MLB's proposed postseason changes and selection show. (46:24) XFL ratings. (51:21) Update on Tony Romo's contractual situation. (55:33) The Gayle King–Lisa Leslie–Snoop Dogg controversy.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's been a while since I posted some old-school Rock, so here you go.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.