Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis is the latest player to express his frustration over the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

"It's anger," Markakis told reporters. "I feel like every single guy out there needs a beating. It's wrong. They're messing with people's careers."

Markakis did not explain what he meant by "beating." Two pitchers have said they would consider throwing at Houston's batters, and manager Dusty Baker recently revealed he's worried about "premeditated retaliation" against his club. Sportsbook William Hill has set the over/under at 83.5 on how often the Astros will get hit by pitches this year.

Markakis added that he disagrees with MLB's decision to not punish Astros players for their role in the operation. Instead, players were given immunity in exchange for their testimony.

"I know how hard preparing for this game is and to see something like that is damaging to baseball," he said. "I 100% disagree with the way they did it. There's a lot of people that were hurt by it. It was wrong. I think the punishment and everything has been handled the wrong way."

Markakis said Astros players got off "scot-free" and scolded commissioner Rob Manfred.

"The way he handled the situation, he should be embarrassed of himself," he said.

The 36-year-old veteran is entering his sixth season with the Braves, who will close out the 2020 regular season with a three-game homestand against the Astros. Markakis and Atlanta last faced Houston in 2017, the season they were found to use a trash-can banging scheme to alert batters of incoming pitches. The Astros won the 2017 World Series over the Dodgers and were not stripped of their title.

