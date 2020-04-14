In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: WWE is officially “essential,” a moving tribute to late Oilers player Colby Cave, and more.

This could get people killed

It’s been about a month since the sports world ground to a halt and while everyone is missing the games, any sane person can recognize that it’s necessary to ensure public safety.

The government of Florida, however, is not made up of sane people.

The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, dragged his feet on issuing a shelter-in-place order, even as coronavirus cases in the state grew. Now, he’s loosening that order with a decision made late last week to exempt sporting events.

A memo signed by DeSantis on Thursday—but only revealed Monday—cleared the way for WWE to be deemed an “essential business.” The memo extends essential business designation to “professional sports and media” with a national audience.

It’s a terrible decision made even worse by how WWE decided to take advantage of it. Before DeSantis’s shelter-in-place order went into effect April 3, WWE pre-taped more than two weeks of programming, including WrestleMania. The company could have chosen to pre-tape in bulk again after the governor’s amendment but instead will have performers fly in from around the country every week to film live shows three times per week—even after a WWE employee present at the WrestleMania tapings tested positive for the coronavirus.

WWE competitor AEW also needs to fill weeks of TV under bizarre circumstances but has decided instead to tape weeks of programming in advance. Those tapings (which took place outside Atlanta) have not featured “Hangman” Adam Page, who has opted instead to stay at his home in Virginia and encourage everyone else to do the same.

He also tweeted (tongue in cheek) about how social distancing has made him realize how unimportant his job is.

It’s true. The world is much better off right now with Page sitting in his house, tweeting and eating junk food than going to airport and traveling to swap germs with another guy in a wrestling match.

DeSantis’s memo changes things though. After hearing that the state of Florida now considers his profession on par with healthcare and food supply, Page summed up his feelings in two words.

A DeSantis spokesperson told ESPN that decision to include sports under the essential business umbrella was “because they are critical to Florida's economy.”

Many Republicans—DeSantis included—have expressed concern about the impact virus-containment efforts could have on the economy.

Hangman has already made it clear where he stands on that issue.

The best of SI

Royce White, who says his mental health advocacy got him booted from the NBA, is turning his attention to MMA. ... Giannis Antetokounmpo has blossomed into a superstar in Milwaukee, but will he stay? ... Christian McCaffrey’s massive new contract won’t reset the running back market.

Around the sports world

This 6'5", 320-pound high school football player wants to be selected in the NFL draft and throw the discus in the Olympics in the same year. ... WWE will resume live tapings after the local and state government in Florida deemed the company to be an essential business. ... Russell Westbrook bought 650 laptops for Houston students taking their classes online.

Unique, socially distanced tribute to Oilers forward Colby Cave, who died over the weekend after a brain bleed

UVA’s student managers re-enact the finish of last year’s Elite Eight win over Purdue

The cruelties of simulated baseball

This camera angle is amazing

One NHL star isn’t very optimistic

You can’t let that training be for nothing

Not sports

With restaurants closing, New York’s rats are resorting to turf wars and cannibalism. ... Wildlife is beginning to reclaim the closed Yosemite National Park. ... A 64-year-old French man gifted a ride in a fighter jet for his retirement inadvertently pulled his ejection lever and landed in a field near the German border. ... Ticketmaster has sneakily updated its terms of service to make it harder to get a refund.

Oh yeah, first class passengers will definitely be fine waiting

American ingenuity at its finest

I hear these things are shockingly easy to reprogram

Well now everyone knows they’re not actually ghosts

