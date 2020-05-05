1. The Last Dance has not only been great for ESPN's ratings, but it's also been a huge help to outlets and people selling the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

After the first episode that aired this past Sunday focused on Michael Jordan's business with Nike and his sneakers becoming a cultural phenomenon, interest in his debut shoe from 1985 was renewed in a big way.

Since Monday, the current average price for the sneaker on StockX is $836, with bidding going up to $1,500.

Episode 5 of The Last Dance detailed how Jordan wanted to join Adidas when coming out of college, but he ended up with Nike thanks to his mom, who forced him to take a meeting with them, and Adidas' mismanagement.

2. Late last week, I spoke to J.J. Watt for 30 minutes about a slew of topics. Watt is promoting his new show, Ultimate Tag (that he his hosting with his brothers, T.J. and Derek), which debuts May 20 on FOX. During the conversation we covered the following topics: The DeAndre Hopkins trade, how much preseason players need to get ready for the season, J.J. loosening up his public imagine, the best things he's watched while quarantined, which celebrities he'd want to be quarantined with, how he splits up cooking and laundry with his wife, his love of Mighty Ducks 2, The Last Dance and much more.

3. Tony Reali = class act.

The Around the Horn host (who we recently told you has gone to a Cosmo Kramer hairdo during quarantine), made an offhand joke about Mitch Trubisky's poor accuracy on yestserday's show and immediately apologized to the Bears QB. This is how real apologies work. If you really feel bad about something, you apologize before you get the heat for whatever you said, not after someone tells you to issue a statement.

4. This is going to be a THREE hour show. And we're gonna watch every minute and NFL Network is gonna get a strong rating. That's where we're at.

5. The latest SI Media Podcast features a conversation with the always entertaining and insightful Chris Long.

The two-time Super Bowl champion turned podcaster discussed how long of a preseason NFL players would need before the start of the season, the Aaron Rodgers–Packers relationship, The Last Dance, why he loves cold showers, when he'd attend a sporting event, and much more.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I just finished re-watching The Sopranos last night. Naturally, when people hear "Sopranos," they immediately think of the finale. This is a good video of key people discussing that last scene.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: In honor of my interview with J.J. Watt.

