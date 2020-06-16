MLB Agent Sums Up Owners’ Cheapness in One Sentence

Never trust a billionaire

MLB owners appear to be banking on the idea that absence makes the heart grow fonder.

After saying last week he was “100% confident” MLB would play this year, Rob Manfred is now casting doubt on there being a 2020 baseball season.

“I’m not confident,” Manfred told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue.”

It’s almost certainly a negotiating tactic, designed to make the players think there’s a risk they won’t get paid at all this year and force them into making a deal. But the fact that negotiations have even gotten to this point is embarrassing for baseball. The NBA and NHL have come to terms on the economics of resuming their seasons. MLS and the WNBA, which, like MLB, had yet to begin play when the pandemic struck the U.S., have reached labor deals to play this year.

And then there’s baseball. The union and owners agreed in March to pay players their full prorated salaries for any games played in 2020 and ownership has spent the past couple of months trying to go back on that deal. American billionaires have already regained at least $565 billion in wealth since the worst of the crisis but this group of 30 billionaires is still hard-up for cash.

Player-agent Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, who represents Nolan Arenado, Giancarlo Stanton, Javier Baez, Marcus Semien and other top players, summed up ownership’s shortsightedness nicely to the Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders.

That’s the crux of the whole issue. Yes, MLB owners are going to lose a whole bunch of money this season—every business is. But what about the long-term health of the sport? If baseball continues to be roughly as popular as it has been (or, god forbid, increases popularity), you’ll make a killing on future broadcast contracts (like the billion-dollar deal reached recently with Turner) or when you decide to sell the franchise. If you kill interest in the sport by screwing over your players and eliminating the minor league teams where new fans become interested in the game, you’re going to have fewer people to make money off of in the future. But I’m not smart enough to have a billion dollars, so what do I know?

The best of SI

Black Oklahoma State football players spoke out en masse about their treatment under Mike Gundy. ... Has the squabble between MLB players and owners permanently damaged the sport? ... The risk of the NBA’s return to play is being borne primarily by the players.

Around the sports world

Kevin Durant bought a piece of the Philadelphia Union MLS team and says he wants to own an NBA team in the future. ... Malcolm Jenkins is joining CNN as a contributor. ... Roger Goodell says he would “encourage” an NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick.

MLB players are fed up with Rob Manfred

Black MLB players speak out

Somebody leaked Ezekiel Elliott’s positive coronavirus test and he’s not happy

Sammy Sosa ran like Billy Hamilton as a prospect

The 90s were a wild time

Enes Kanter is the best

Long ping pong rallies are always awesome

Bruce Arians showed up for work wearing a mask and hat with a logo of his likeness on it

Not sports

Scientists studying sheep may have discovered what happens to a person’s brain on ketamine. ... T-Mobile was basically down for a whole bunch of people much of the day yesterday. ... Chris Evans says he would have loved to play Spiderman, if not for the mask.

Oh great!

That’s a big boy

Putting a GoPro on a turtle

That’s enough caffeine to kill a horse

A $900 electric “car” purchased online from Alibaba

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.