Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest To Be Held Without Fans

Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held July 4 in Coney Island without a crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is traditionally held on Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Brooklyn, N.Y., but will be held at a private location for 2020.

The event also plans to donate 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City.

"2020 has been a year for the history books, and the realization that this storied July 4 tradition would be able to occur, is a great feeling," Nathan's Famous senior vice president James Walker told ABC 7 in New York City. "With that being said, our country and our world has endured so much in the last couple of months, that we'd be remiss if we didn't use this moment to honor those that have done so much for each of us during this time."

12-time champion Joey Chestnut, who also holds the world record of 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, has been confirmed as a participant for this year's event.

ESPN will broadcast the event at noon ET.