A mass quarantine in Orlando isn't how Derrick Favors envisioned spending his 29th birthday, and the strange circumstances became downright depressing after a Pelicans practice in July.

New Orleans's rookies reportedly sang "Happy Birthday" to Favors after practice on July 15, and the veteran center then went to the team's meal room to enjoy a cake that had been procured, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. But there was no cake to be found when Favors arrived. A sweet-toothed bandit may be on the loose in the NBA bubble.

Favors's birthday woes went from bad to worse following the cake incident. New Orleans reportedly attempted to give Favors an order of cupcakes the next day, but only one remained in the team fridge after the Pelicans' meal room went unguarded for a period of time. Does someone have a vendetta against Favors? Is this a prank gone too far? Perhaps Favors would trade a birthday treat for a Pelicans playoff appearance, but for now, it's been a rotten time in Orlando for the veteran center. Someone owes Favors a cake ASAP.

How Tyrann Mathieu emerged as one of the most prominent voices among athlete activists.. ... MLB rookies are experiencing some strange career debuts ... Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is using his platform in Orlando to shed light on social justice and racism.

Colorado State is investigating alleged violations of its COVID-19 protocol within the football program. ...Albert Pujols is one homer away from tying Willie Mays on the all-time list. ...Shohei Ohtani isn't expected to pitch again in 2020. ... Fulham is back in the Premier League after an extra-time goal vs. Brentford.

More than 100 people have died following an explosion in Beirut. ... COVID-19 remains "widespread" in the United States, per Dr. Deborah Birx. ... Microsoft is in talks to acquire the social media app TikTok. ... Miley Cyrus hinted at a potential new album.

