1. By the time Tuesday night was over, after the Heat beat the Bucks and the Lakers beat the Rockets, he was being called "DJ Ernie Johnson" and his cohosts were praising his "street cred."

Throughout the evening Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson was randomly shouting out various rap artists, much to the delight of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.

From dropping Rick Ross lyrics to doing a solid 50 Cent, Ernie repeatedly blew away his colleagues, and it was fantastic television.

2. NFL Primetime returns to ESPN+ this season, but Chris Berman will be doing the show with Booger McFarland. Tom Jackson will take the season off as a safety precaution.

3. Sure, this is a cute story, but I'm not sure how you can claim this guy is a success story when the team's record over the past four seasons is as follows:

2019: 7–9

2018: 4–12

2017: 5–11

2016: 5–11

4. I don't care about anything today except this. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let this be true.

5. If you missed it last week while celebrating the end of the summer, Brian Baumgartner from The Office and Renee Young, who just left WWE, joined the SI Media Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: We. Need. Borat 2.

7. SPORTS VIDEO OF THE DAY: Only one day away from watching the best player in the NFL.

