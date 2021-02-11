Devin White Takes Horseback Victory Lap After Bucs’ Parade

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: how the Bucs celebrated their Super Bowl win, the surprising place Jerry Jones buys his wine and more.

Giddy up

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is a country dude from Springhill, a small Louisiana town on the Arkansas border. He grew up there riding horses and never stopped. When he got drafted, he owned four: Daisy Mae, Overdrive, Tailor Made and Ricky Bobby (down from the seven he had during his time at LSU). He bought Daisy Mae after seeing her on YouTube and drove all the way to Tennessee in a teammate’s pickup truck to bring her back to Baton Rouge, where he boarded her about three miles from campus.

He’s since added Artistic Dream to his stable of mounts, and as the Super Bowl approached he was dreaming of taking his new horse for a spin around the stadium.

“If we get the W, I don’t care what they say, I’m pulling the horse out and I’m gonna hold the Lombardi Trophy and I’m gonna ride around,” White told reporters before the game.

After the Bucs pulled out the victory, White asked general manager Jason Licht for permission and got the green light.

Sure enough, after the team’s aquatic victory parade, White and Artistic Dream got out on the field at Raymond James Stadium, trotting around the playing surface with the trophy.

This isn’t the first time White has taken one of his horses for a spin on his team’s home field. During his final year at LSU, White gave a presentation for a class on how to properly saddle a horse. Then, since Daisy Mae was already tacked up, he hopped on and rode her around campus, including on the grass at Tiger Stadium.

The best of SI

After an eventful year, Novak Djokovic is the most hatable guy in tennis. ... The most interesting players in the G League bubble. ... Which MLB teams haven’t been active enough this winter?

Around the sports world

Karl-Anthony Towns said his COVID-19 was a “high-risk case” that had “a lot of scary nights.” ... Trae Young erupted at a referee after he didn’t get a call at the end of a game. ... The guy who ran on the field at the Super Bowl and claimed he bet on it allegedly had his wager voided. ... The NBA has issued an edict ordering all teams to play the national anthem in light of Mark Cuban’s refusal. ... Randy Johnson once claimed he kept a bucket of baseballs by his bed in case of home intruders. ...

Everyone’s saying he’s drunk but this is obviously a classic case of strawberry poisoning

Excellent proof-of-life post from Brady’s social media team

Jameis Winston would have tossed it right to the bottom of Tampa Bay

It’s pretty terrifying from this angle

It’s pretty embarrassing to be dumping salary in a trade with the Royals

At the very least, doesn’t Jerry have a guy to run to the gas station for wine for him?

The Bucs would make millions selling these

German comedian Flula Borg explains baseball

Not sports

A 90-year-old California man spent $10,000 on two ads in the Wall Street Journal to complain to the CEO of AT&T about his slow internet. ... Europe’s oldest person, a French nun who turns 117 on Thursday, has recovered from COVID-19. ... The filter that turned that lawyer into a cat wasn’t from Zoom but rather a decade-old Dell laptop software. ... HBO Max is making an adult-oriented cartoon series called Velma about, yes, the Scooby Doo character. ... A Finnish artist instructed a team of 11 people in snowshoes to tramp down an intricate design in fresh powder. ... A Vermont man is suing the state police over the right to give cops the finger.

People in Chicago are freezing their jeans outside

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.