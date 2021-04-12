Twitter Has Thoughts on Kevin James Being Cast to Play Sean Payton

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Aaron Rodgers explains why guest hosting 'Jeopardy!' means so much to him
Aaron Rodgers explains why guest hosting 'Jeopardy!' means so much to him

Twitter Brings the Snark After Finding Out Kevin James Will Play Sean Payton in a Netflix Movie: TRAINA THOUGHTS

Author:
Publish date:

1. It was just announced that Kevin James, of King of Queens fame, will play Saints coach Sean Payton in an upcoming film.

When Payton was suspended by the NFL for Bountygate in 2012, he served as the offensive coordinator for his son's sixth-grade team, which went 8-2 that season. This entire saga is now going to be turned into a Netflix movie.

Obviously, this all sounds terrible and unwatchable. This announcement was also ripe material for Twitter, where people were not shy about sharing their confusion and skepticism about the casting and the movie.

As you'll see below, the tweets about the film will no doubt be more entertaining than the actual film.

2. It was an eventful night in Atlanta on Sunday. The Phillies beat the Braves, 7-6, thanks to the umpires and instant replay blowing a call where Philadelphia scored the winning run.

Atlanta's social media team sent an excellent tweet after the game ended.

Earlier in the night, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña did something I don't think I've seen before while watching baseball: He beat out a very routine ground ball to shortstop for a hit.

3. The mainstream gambling movement continues. ESPN will air a Daily Wager special presentation of Wednesday's Nets-Sixers game. It will feature the following:

  • Game telecast: discussion about game action in relation to pregame odds (tracking closing lines for spread, total and props), tracking live odds (spread, total), discussion on futures (NBA MVP, conference odds, NBA Finals odds) and updates from other games being played.
  • Pregame show: commentators to make pregame predictions and discuss game storylines.
  • Halftime show: discussion of graded bets, second-half betting preview and updates on games around the league.

4. My favorite moment from last weekend's WrestleMania came on Saturday night when Cesaro spun the King of Drip, Seth Rollins, around his neck with no hands and then gave Rollins his signature King of Swing move 23 times.

Whether you are into wrestling or not, you're lying if you say you aren't impressed by this level of athleticism.

5. Knicks announcer Walt "Clyde" Frazier dropped a "Weed World" reference during Sunday night's Toronto-New York game, much to the delight of his broadcast partner, Mike Breen.

6. The latest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, hosted by yours truly, features an interview with New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. Some of the topics discussed include whether Ian Eagle or Jim Nantz should call the Final Four for CBS/Turner, how he went with CBS and how both sides feel about his new deal, ESPN's decision to fire NBA analyst Paul Pierce after he posted an Instagram Live video of himself partying with strippers, Kirk Herbstreit blasting ESPN colleague Dan Orlovsky over Orlovsky's comments about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, how Jim Rome's career stacks up against other radio hosts and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 74th birthday to the legendary David Letterman.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

YOU MAY LIKE

alex-rodriguez-nba-game
NBA

Can Alex Rodriguez Turn the Timberwolves Around?

The former MLB star and current ESPN analyst is nearing a deal to own the Timberwolves. Does he have enough power to change the franchise around?

Erling Haaland could be headed to Manchester City
Play
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund Plans to Keep Haaland for Next Season

Erling Haaland is among the world's most desired players, but Borussia Dortmund says it intends to keep him for another season.

NaLyssa Smith, Zia Cooke and Paige Bueckers
Play
College Basketball

Way-Too-Early Women's Top 10 for 2021–22

By adding Azzi Fudd, can UConn return to championship glory, or will another contender steal the show?

sean-payton-kevin-james
Play
Extra Mustard

Twitter Has Thoughts on Kevin James Being Cast to Play Sean Payton

Kevin James to play Saints' Sean Payton in movie based on Bountygate suspension.

The USWNT drew Sweden in Stockholm
Play
Soccer

USWNT Returns to Site of Last Loss on Heels of Rare Wake-Up Call

A date with France will bring back some not-so-fond memories for the USWNT days after an uncharacteristic performance nearly cost the team its unbeaten streak.

Sean Payton
Play
NFL

Report: Kevin James to Play Sean Payton in New Movie

The movie does not have a release date, but Adam Sandler's company, Happy Madison Productions, will be producing it.

Baseball gloves on a field.
Play
Softball

North Texas Softball Pitcher Strikes Out All 21 Batters

North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein became the first NCAA Division I player to throw a perfect game by striking out all 21 batters she faced.

Golfers Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods
Play
Golf

Tiger Congratulates Matsuyama After Masters Win

“Making Japan proud Hideki,” Woods tweeted. “Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country."