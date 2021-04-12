SI.com
Phillies Edge Braves on Controversial Call at Home Plate

If you ask the Braves, they're still waiting for the right camera angle to be shown.

Camera placement at Truist Park was the focal point of conversation in the ninth inning of Sunday's game between the Braves and Phillies. With one out in a tie game, Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a fly ball to left field. Alec Bohm tagged up from third base and was ruled safe at home, despite replays that appear to show him never touching the plate.

The angle from behind home shows Bohm's left foot go over the plate, and he does not appear to touch it with any other part of his body.

After the game, Braves pitcher Drew Smyly said it was "clear that his foot didn't touch the plate," per David O'Brien of The Athletic. Manager Brian Snitker shared the sentiment, agreeing that Bohm didn't touch home plate.

When asked about the play afterward, Bohm deferred to the decision by the umpire and replay crew: "I was called safe, that's all that matters," according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

The win prevented the Phillies (6–3) from getting swept by Atlanta (4–5) after dropping games on Friday and Saturday. Gregorius drove in four of Philadelphia's seven runs, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Bryce Harper also homered in the sixth inning, his second of the season.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Braves. Four of Atlanta's five losses this season have been by one run. Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. had another strong game, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

