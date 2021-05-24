Shaq Exposes Charles Barkley for Napping During Playoff Game

1. You had about as full a sports day as you possibly could’ve had Sunday.

J.J. Watt nicely summed up the smorgasbord of sports with this morning tweet.

Later that night, SI Media Podcast regular Andrew Marchand smartly pointed out what the Sunday sportsfest felt like.

The NBA’s busy day included four playoff games that started midday and ran deep into the night.

For TNT’s Charles Barkley, though, it was all a little too much. Chuck tried to sneak in a Sunday nap, but Barkley was not discreet enough about his snooze. Shaq called him out on it at halftime of the Wizards-Sixers game, and it was highly entertaining.

Barkley started to give his thoughts on what took place in the first half, but Shaq quickly cut him off and explained that Charles should not opine on the game because he didn’t see it.

It was a great live TV moment, because he can see the confusion on Barkley’s face when Shaq interrupts him and then exposes the footage of Barkley catching some zzz’s.

Ernie Johnson then had the perfect response, asking Barkley, “From what you were able to see in the first half, what did you think?”

2. The single greatest thing from the entire weekend was not Phil Mickelson's winning the PGA championship. It was this text that Phil's mom sent to Phil's sister, Tina.

3. Bat flips aren't only about height and distance. Attitude is a key factor in providing fans with an excellent bat flip. No on has this down better than Fernando Tatis Jr., as proved once again Sunday.

4. Nuggets coach MICHAEL Malone was quick to correct ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth on Sunday night when she began an interview with him by calling him "Mike." I don't know whether Malone's intention was to be salty, but he definitely came across that way to me. How about just going with the flow and letting Hubbarth know that you prefer "Michael" off-air or after the game?

5. Jazz star Rudy Gobert wasn't even in the game when he executed this masterful flop Sunday night.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Saw this dude doing karaoke on TikTok over the weekend and was pretty blown away by the pipes.

