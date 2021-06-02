'I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been as Confused': Tom Brady Mocks His Infamous Blunder

Sports Illustrated home
Should Patrick Mahomes Want Aaron Rodgers in the AFC West?
‘I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been as Confused’: Tom Brady Hilariously Addresses the Time He Messed Up the Downs

1. If you follow Tom Brady on Twitter or Instagram, you know that his team has done an excellent job showing the fun side of the quarterback’s personality.

The GOAT’s social media accounts have also shown Brady can mock himself.

On Wednesday, Brady did that on a new outlet: TikTok.

According to the six-time Super Bowl champion, he just learned how to use TikTok’s “green screen” feature, so he decided to voice over a couple of plays. The first was a touchdown pass to Scotty Miller with Brady screaming, "No risk it, no biscuit!"

The second play, though, was Brady’s brain fart at the end of the Bucs' loss last season to the Bears when Brady thought fourth down was third down.

As the play appeared in the background of the TikTok video, Brady popped up and offered commentary.

“You guys remember this one? Fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago. I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago, but apparently not.

"I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here. Look at that face.”

Brady then put his face in his hands as he relived the embarrassment.

2. Anthony Davis played in just 36 of the Lakers' 72 regular-season games. After playing in L.A's first four playoff games against Phoenix, Davis missed Tuesday night's game with a groin strain and the Lakers got blown out, 115–85.

This led to TNT's Charles Barkley's going in on Davis on national television.

“The Lakers can’t win this series. Forget about the championship—they can’t win this series without Street Clothes.”

When Ernie Johnson asked Barkley to explain the comment, Charles said, “I call him Anthony ‘Street Clothes' Davis because he’s always in street clothes.”

Ouch.

3. Five months after having COVID-19, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is still feeling the effects.

4. This is great inside stuff from the Panthers' war room on the night of the NFL draft. It's time for teams to live stream their war rooms.

5. Get your shot, get your beer.

6. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two guests.

First up is Peter Schrager from NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Schrager discusses the Aaron Rodgers situation and predicts Rodgers won't be back in Green Bay. We also talked about Tom Brady as an NFL media personality when he retires and what the best role would be for him. Other topics include Schrager's new podcast, Flying Coach, with Rams coach Sean McVay; NFL offensive linemen chugging beer at various sporting events; and Brady's run-in with Larry David. We also power rank Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day.

Following Schrager, Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport joins the podcast to talk about the Brooks Koepka–Bryson DeChambeau feud and the leaked video of Koepka that went viral following the PGA Championship. Rapaport also talks about his job as the "Tiger Woods Whisperer" and what covering Tiger is like. 

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This video of the Maple Leafs' Jonathan Bernier is 6.5 years old, but I don't remember it all. I saw it this weekend for the first time and I had no choice but to post it.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher.

