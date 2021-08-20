LeBron Finds New Motivation With 'Washed King' Narrative

It's #WashedKing Time

Now that LeBron James's Space Jam press tour has come to a close, it's time for the four-time champion to prepare for his 19th NBA season in 2020-21. And it appears as though James is having no trouble finding some extra motivation as he nears two decades in the league.

ESPN released a survey of 10 NBA scouts and executives on Thursday, asking the voters a series of questions about who the game's top player is, what the best offseason move was and more. As for the best player alive, five chose with Kevin Durant and five picked Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James didn't take too kindly to being left out.

The split vote for Durant and Antetokounmpo makes sense despite James's extended brilliance. Antetokounmpo just won the Finals with one of the greatest closeout performances in league history, and Durant's dominance in Tokyo only further highlighted his standing as one of the greatest scorers ever. Nowadays, James has some stiff competition in the chase to be known as the greatest player alive.

Perhaps James would admit he's a tick below Durant and Antetokounmpo in a vulnerable moment, but don't expect that to be acknowledged publicly anytime soon. For now, James will take ESPN's survey as yet another slight, one that will be tucked away as he eyes the Larry O'Brien Trophy once again. LeBron may now be a #WashedKing, but he's nowhere close to done in his chase for another championship.

