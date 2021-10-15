It’s Ironic the Giants’ Season Ended on a Bad Check Swing Call

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: the terrible call that sent the Dodgers to the NLCS, a jersey swap gone wrong and more.

It was a makeup call, three months later

The awful check swing call against Wilmer Flores for the final out of Game 5 of the Giants–Dodgers series was a brutal way for San Francisco’s season to end, but the two teams might not have even gotten to a Game 5 if not for another terrible check swing call earlier in the season.

Way back on July 22, the Giants and Dodgers faced off in the finale of a four-game series at Chavez Ravine. San Francisco had won two of the first three games to maintain its slim lead over Los Angeles in the NL West standings. And the Dodgers came within one strike of salvaging a series split.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Kenley Jansen worked the count full against Darin Ruf. The 3–2 pitch was at Ruf’s shoulders, so he checked his swing. If it was a strike, the game was over. If it was a ball, the tying run would be forced in. Ruf sure looked like he went around, but first base umpire Ed Hickox said no swing. The next batter, LaMonte Wade Jr., singled home two runs and the Giants went on to win.

It isn’t often that you can point to one bad call in a game in July as having swung the entire season, but that’s the kind of year it was in the NL West. The Giants ended up winning the division by a single game. If the call on Ruf had gone the other way, the Dodgers and Giants would have needed to play a Game 163 to decide who would be going to the NLDS and who would have to roll the dice in a wild card game.

That won’t be any consolation to Giants fans, though. It’s tough to imagine a worse way to be eliminated from the playoffs than on such an obvious checked swing.

Ruf was able to recognize the irony of the situation, though.

“At the time I didn’t know but obviously we’ve been able to see the replay and it didn’t look like he went,” Ruf told reporters after the game. “But a checked swing earlier in the year helped us out, too, so it’s kinda funny how it comes down to those two events.”

The best of SI

A UTSA student found a VIP pass outside Kyle Field and passed himself off as a recruit to get into the Texas A&M–Alabama game. ... Will college football’s few remaining unbeaten teams keep it going in Week 7? ... NBA stars have historically taken big leaps in their third seasons. Is Zion Williamson due for a similar jump this year? ... The USMNT’s World Cup qualification chances are looking a lot better after a wild stretch of games.

Around the sports world

Washington president Jason Wright apologized for announcing Sean Taylor’s jersey retirement just days in advance. ... The latest batch of leaked Washington Football Team emails show that former GM Bruce Allen had a close relationship with NFL general counsel Jeff Pash. ... Caesar’s Sportsbook is reportedly very interested in hiring Adam Schefter when his contract with ESPN expires next year. ... USA Today’s annual list of college football coach salaries is out.

Not many guys can hit a no-doubter to dead center

The definition of unhittable

You have to love this guy

The taunting rule is still ridiculous, but I find it interesting how players are lobbying the refs for taunting calls against their opponents

Vita Vea needed a little help with his jersey exchange

He found the one bit of open net

Bold move to add the speedy Kyler Murray before their game on Sunday

I can’t stop thinking about this quote

Outstanding home run call here

He’s a freak

How many teams have their goalie take penalties?

A-Rod’s yoga routine is bizarre

Great reference by Kenny Mayne

Not sports

A man in Scotland helping somebody fix their bike realized it was his own bike that had been stolen earlier in the day. ... Daniel Craig says he prefers going to go to gay bars because it’s less likely a fight will break out. ... New York is testing a new version of the subway map that would replace the one that’s been in place since 1979. ... An American couple was busted trying to sell nuclear secrets to another country and trying to deliver the information on an SD card hidden in a peanut butter sandwich. ... A cop in England was fired for not paying full price for some cookies.

This local newscaster is impossibly cool

I’ll never get the NFT thing

A good song

