Brady Gives One-Minute Press Conference After Loss to WFT

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: TB12’s reaction to Tampa Bay’s dud, Cam Newton’s big day with his new (old) team and more.

Belichick taught him well

Tom Brady was in no mood to talk after the Buccaneers’ disappointing loss to Washington on Sunday.

Tampa Bay traveled to Washington as a 10-point favorite on the road but lost 29–19 after Brady threw two first-quarter interceptions. It was the Bucs’ worst offensive performance of the season. They tied a season low with 19 points and their 273 total yards were 68 yards fewer than they managed in Week 2 against the Falcons.

After the game, Brady looked more than ready to hop on the plane and fly back to Florida. He opened his press conference by saying, “Let’s start. Make it quick.” And quick it was. Really quick. He spoke for a grand total of 58 seconds.

Here is the entirety of what he had to say:

Reporter: Tom, there didn’t seem to be many shots down the field today. I know there were a couple interceptions, balls going off guys’ hands and stuff, what were they doing to keep you from having splash plays in the passing game? Brady: You know, we just never really played on our terms. We played from behind the whole game and they played a good game. I thought they had a good plan. Reporter: How hard is it to [have a bad game] in the first game back [from the bye week]? Brady: You know, obviously not a great day of football for us. It doesn’t matter who you play if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors, too. I mean, we gotta eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there. Reporter: What did you see on those interceptions? Brady: We started with the ball, they came away with it. So. Thank you, guys. Reporter: That’s it?

The reporter who asked “That’s it?” at the end of the video sounded a little ticked off but I never understood why writers get upset when a player or coach gives a terse press conference like that. A visibly frustrated Brady fielding three questions and really only answering one of them makes for a much better story than whatever boilerplate quotes he was going to give you. Brady’s standoffish demeanor and especially the snippy answer about the interceptions tell you everything you need to know about how the game went.

The best of SI

Browns fans are allowed to be disappointed after Cleveland got pasted by the Patriots on Sunday. ... Underwhelming performances from Texas and Oklahoma showed that the Big 12 will be just fine when they leave. ... The USMNT can’t rest on its laurels after its 2–0 win over Mexico.

Around the sports world

Steelers running back Najee Harris and Lions return man Godwin Igwebuike didn’t know their game could end in a tie. ... When the stadium lights failed during a low-level soccer game in England, one of the players—an electrician—left the field to repair them. ... A New Jersey high school quarterback scored right touchdowns the day after his mother died. ... Jim Harbaugh’s pants got burned by a space heater during Michigan’s game against Penn State.

Not a bad re-debut for Cam

Look at how Melvin Gordon got cracked. The starting quarterback isn’t trying to get bodied like that.

Atlanta’s favorite scoreline

It didn’t stay 28–3 for long, though

Jakobi Meyers had a record 131 catches for 1,511 yards before his first career touchdown

“That was Jared, wasn’t it?”

Bills and Jets fans, living in harmony

Carson Wentz lives life on the edge

If I’m in the dunk tank when Adam Wainwright shows up, I’m just jumping in the water

These are so fresh

Clemson commit Jaren Kanak ran through this poor defense like a hot knife through butter

Not sports

U.S. marshals finally tracked down a fugitive bank robber after 52 years. ... A woman who was charged with trespassing in a lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo two years ago is wanted for doing the same thing again. ... A penguin from Antartica washed ashore in New Zealand, 2,000 miles from home.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.