Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Won't Meet With Him Due to One Lyric From 2015

Author:

On New Year's Eve 2015, Kanye West released a song called "Facts" that featuring a chorus that promotes his Yeezy sneakers while taking aim at Michael Jordan's Jumpman brand: "Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman." Apparently, MJ took that personally.

Last week, West appeared on REVOLT's Drink Champs show on YouTube and discussed the lasting effect of that track. He says that he's tried to meet with the NBA legend, but that Jordan won't see him.

"Jordan still won't meet with me," West said. "I'm trying to meet with Michael Jordan, it's like 'Man, it's a song, man.'"

Jordan's competitiveness in all things—whether it's basketball, golf, or in this case, sneaker sales—is no surprise. That became even more apparent with 2020's documentary series The Last Dance, which is still reverberating throughout the basketball community.

Now, one of the world's most notable musicians has apparently put himself on MJ's bad side with one chorus.

SI Recommends

"Facts" was aimed as more of a diss on Nike, and not Jordan specifically. In 2009, the rapper made first foray into the sneaker game, releasing the Air Yeezys with Nike. He was the first non-athlete to sign a sneaker deal with the company. He released a second edition of the sneaker in 2012, before jumping over to rival Adidas, with whom the main Yeezys line has taken off, the following year.

After signing with Adidas, West explained his move in an interview with Hot 97, comparing it directly to the deal that Jordan has with Nike.

"I said, 'Well I need royalties.' It's not even like I have a joint venture. At least give me some royalties," West said. "Michael Jordan has five percent and that business is $2 billion. He makes $100 million a year off of five percent royalties. Nike told me, 'We can't give you royalties because you're not a professional athlete.' I told them, 'I go to the Garden and play one-on-no-one. I'm a performance athlete.'

"I took the Adidas deal because I have royalties and I have to provide for my family. . .  I'm gonna be the first hip-hop designer and because of that, I'm gonna be bigger than Walmart," West continued.

Bigger than Walmart may be a stretch, but the Yeezys have thrived under Adidas, raking in $1.7 billion in sales in 2020 according to Forbes. Of course, as Bleacher Report notes, that is just a fraction of what Jordan Brand makes Nike.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jack Miller throws a pass in a scrimmage.
College Football

OSU QB Jack Miller's OVI Charge Reduced to Reckless Operation

Miller had been suspended from the football program since Nov. 5, when he was arrested and cited for operating while impaired.

Oregon's George Moore, left, congratulates Travis Dye
College Football

Expert Picks: Stakes Are High as Week 12 Arrives

Who will capture an important win in the regular season's penultimate week? SI's staff predictions are in.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 11 Betting Preview: Early Line Movement and Odds Tracking

Week 11 NFL lines and odds are on the move, but just where is the money showing at SI Sportsbook?

justyn-ross-clemsomn
College Football

Swinney: Ross to Have Foot Surgery, Prepare for NFL Draft

Another Clemson star is heading to the NFL.

Kenny Mayne
Play
Podcasts

Kenny Mayne and Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Episode 365 of the 'Sports Illustrated Media Podcast' hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with the longtime ESPN personality.

SI Awards
Sportsperson

Sports Illustrated Awards Show to Stream From Florida on Dec. 7

A number of notable figures from the sports world are set to make an appearance, including Candace Parker, LaMelo Ball, Rob Gronkowski, Caeleb Dressel and Suni Lee.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal not expected to be traded this season
Play
Betting

Breakdown and SO/UP Bets for Wizards-Heat, 76ers-Nuggets

Washington and Miami meet for a showdown between the East's top two seeds. Which team covers the spread?

nba logo
NBA

Report: NBA GMs Forming Association to Support Execs Amid Blazers Probe

An investigation into Trail Blazers president Neil Olshey has reportedly further convinced front-office executives of the need for such an association