Florida fired Dan Mullen on Sunday but the former SEC coach is still taking the hits. Specifically, from a coach he has some history with.

During a radio appearance Tuesday afternoon, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz gave an all-time quote on Mullen when asked about the significance that he was fired after losing to Missouri.

"My father-in-law is a farmer and there's an old saying: You reap what you sow," he said. "If you sow kindness, you reap kindness. If you sow jacka--ability you get jacka--ability."

The story of the significance of Mullen losing his job after losing to Missouri stretches back to last year. In 2020, the Gators beat the Tigers 41–17 but a brawl took place at halftime that resulted in several ejections. After the win, Mullen spoke to reporters wearing a Darth Vader costume for Halloween.

People thought Mullen was trolling the internet after the ugly scene as the villain, and Drinkwitz didn't forget. After his team's overtime win this past weekend, the Tigers coach imitated a Jedi and pulled over his hood and whipped out lightsaber before leaving the press conference with "may the force be with you."

It took over a year, but Drinkwitz got the last laugh.

