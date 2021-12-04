ESPN analyst Dick Vitale expressed his thoughts on Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley's respective coaching switches over the last week.

Vitale especially took fault with the financial aspect of their departures.

"Brian Kelly & LincolnRiley leaving @NDFootball & @OU_Football / wonder how can u just walk away from players that gave heart/soul/blood to at the most vital time of the year . Yes to some $$$ count more than what is right / it wasn’t like they were starving making millions," Vitale tweeted Friday.

Riley officially joined USC last Saturday, not long after Oklahoma's 37–33 loss to rival Oklahoma State knocked the Sooners out of contention for the Big 12 championship game. Bob Stoops will coach the team in their upcoming bowl game.

Kelly, meanwhile, left Notre Dame to sign a 10-year, $95 million deal with LSU after 11 seasons in South Bend. Marcus Freeman, Kelly's defensive coordinator, was officially announced on Friday as his successor with the Fighting Irish.

Earlier this week, Vitale tweeted that Freeman "will be a star in the coaching fraternity." The ESPN personality returned to the network last month for his first game since his lymphoma diagnosis.

