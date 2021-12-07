ESPN’s Ryan Clark Really Compared Bill Belichick to God

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: another impressive performance by the Patriots, a crappy day (literally) for the Flyers and more.

Patriots fans won’t disagree

Monday’s win over the Bills proved that Bill Belichick really can find any way to win.

With the wind whipping in excess of 50 mph in Buffalo, Belichick dialed up a leather helmet-era gameplan: 46 run plays, three pass plays. Mac Jones became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win a game while completing two or fewer passes and the Patriots tied the 1968 Saints for the second-fewest pass attempts in a game in the Super Bowl era. (The Bills threw two passes—and completed none—in a 1974 win over the Jets.)

It was an impressive coaching performance by Belichick, but no one was as impressed as ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

“Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time,” Clark said on SportsCenter. “He understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image. You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible. It was God.”

Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all time, but is he drawing comparisons to the big man upstairs?

Clark might have gotten a little carried away there but if there ever was a time to compare Belichick to an omniscient, omnipotent being, it’s this year. People were ready to write off the Patriots after their 2–4 start but they’ve won seven straight and are in prime position to win the AFC East. Jones has (when weather conditions allow him to throw the ball) looked like the best quarterback in his draft class. The New England defense has allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL. Why not worship at the Church of Belichick?

The best of SI

The Patriots’ dominance revealed serious problems for the Bills. ... Notre Dame is thrilled to have Marcus Freeman in charge after a tumultuous week. ... The latest batch of players elected to Cooperstown is a reminder that fame should be an important part of deciding who gets enshrined in the Hall. ... MLS Cup finalists NYCFC and Portland have more in common than meets the eye.

Around the sports world

Previously winless Texas Southern’s upset of Florida was a historic win for the SWAC. .. Manny Diaz said he was “disappointed” after Miami ousted him in awkward fashion. ... This year’s Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit died after collapsing following a workout in California.

The wind was no joke

Mac Jones was one spectacular catch by a blocking tight end away from having his completion total cut in half

Demarai Gray’s game-winner for Everton was a rocket

You can’t make this up. The Flyers lost eight straight, fired their coach, had a dog take a dump on the center ice logo and then lost again

He makes this look easy

The kid from this meme just won a New Jersey state championship

“Unbelievable” is underselling this

He sounds like a Jets fan

10-year contracts are the norm for coaches now, I guess?

Not sports

The CEO of a company that just got a $750 million investment fired 900 employees on a single zoom call. ... A man who built Britain’s largest model railway hid the project from his girlfriend for six months, fearing she would dump him if she found out about his hobby. ... A leaked TikTok document reveals how the platform is designed to be as addicting as possible.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.