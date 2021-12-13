Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Tom Brady Roasts Tony Romo For 'Slow' Comment on CBS Broadcast

Author:

Tom Brady may be the best quarterback in NFL, but the 44-year-old still finds a way to note every slight thrown his way. 

Brady released a video Monday following Tampa's win over the Bills, highlighting a comment from Tony Romo on the CBS broadcast. 

"He's slow, right?" Romo said in reference to Brady. "He can't make anyone miss."

Romo's comment seems innocuous enough, and frankly, he's not wrong. But leave it to Brady to get the last laugh. Tampa's QB tweeted a pair of scrambles from Sunday's win, including a first-quarter scamper for 12 yards. Brady then called out ESPN broadcaster (and Madden ratings adjustor) Peyton Manning.

"Hey EA, tell Peyton to bump my speed rating up," Brady said. 

You may be annoyed at Brady's constant stay atop the NFL, though it's hard to quibble with his extended victory lap in his second year with the Buccaneers. Brady is the MVP favorite at 44, and he very well could secure his eighth Super Bowl in February. He's earned the right to roast every one of his doubters in his 22 seasons. 

For more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head to All Bucs.

