Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dan Orlovsky Says Urban Meyer Being a NFL Coach Over Jim Caldwell is a 'Joke'

Author:

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky criticized, like many others, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on Monday. Unlike most other critics, he piled on while also praising a former NFL coach. 

"Urban Meyer being a Head Coach in the #NFL and Jim Caldwell not is an absolute joke," he said in a Tweet. 

Meyer has been facing relentless criticism this week for an NFL Network report that details a dysfunctional locker room led by Meyer, who is also mentioned to call his assistant coaches "losers." Jacksonville is 2–11 on the season and are coming off a 20–0 loss to Tennessee where Meyer went viral for his seemingly bitter handshake with coach Mike Vrabel after the loss.

SI Recommends

Caldwell, a longtime NFL coach, hasn't coached in the the league since he was an assistant with the Dolphins in 2019. During his nearly 20-year NFL coaching career, Caldwell had stops with five teams. 

Orlovsky played quarterback for Caldwell in 2011 while he was coaching the Colts and from 2014 to 2016 while with the Lions. He has an NFL career coaching record of 62–50. 

More NFL Coverage: 

Fore more Jaguars news, head over to Jaguars Report. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Lead image: Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates. Side images: Baker Mayfield and Urban Meyer.
NFL

MAQB: Garoppolo Has Given 49ers All They Could've Hoped For

Jimmy G has helped San Francisco successfully navigate a tricky quarterback situation. Plus, Baker's remarks on Cleveland's "internal" issues and more.

dCOVgrosjean_H
Formula1

He Nearly Died on ‘Drive to Survive.' Now He's Faster Than Ever.

Romain Grosjean’s driving career—and his life—almost came to an end at a Formula 1 race in 2020. But he survived a spectacular crash, and now he’s making a name for himself in IndyCar.

tom-brady-tampa-bay-buccaneers
Extra Mustard

Brady Roasts Romo For 'Slow' Comment on CBS Broadcast

The seven-time Super Bowl champion always seems to get the last laugh.

Yasiel Puig with the Dodgers in 2018.
MLB

Report: Puig Secretly Settled With Two Sexual Assault Accusers in 2017

Despite the accusations, Puig was allowed to continue to play baseball without being put on paid leave or the public being notified.

max verstappen
Racing

Report: Mercedes Boss Sends Congrats to F1 Champ Max Verstappen

Verstappen dethroned seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday in what was a dramatic and controversial finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

United States Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. Nassar was charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan. He is now serving decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
Olympics

Nassar Abuse Survivors Reach $380 Million Settlement

USA Gymnastics and the Olympic Committee will pay hundreds of athletes, ending a major chapter.

jerami-grant-pistons
NBA

Report: Lakers Among Teams Pursuing Pistons' Jerami Grant

Grant is averaging 20.1 points per game this season.

sblive-si-Week4
College Basketball

Week 4: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Texas powerhouse Duncanville makes a major leap after a big win over Montverde Academy.