ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky criticized, like many others, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on Monday. Unlike most other critics, he piled on while also praising a former NFL coach.

"Urban Meyer being a Head Coach in the #NFL and Jim Caldwell not is an absolute joke," he said in a Tweet.

Meyer has been facing relentless criticism this week for an NFL Network report that details a dysfunctional locker room led by Meyer, who is also mentioned to call his assistant coaches "losers." Jacksonville is 2–11 on the season and are coming off a 20–0 loss to Tennessee where Meyer went viral for his seemingly bitter handshake with coach Mike Vrabel after the loss.

Caldwell, a longtime NFL coach, hasn't coached in the the league since he was an assistant with the Dolphins in 2019. During his nearly 20-year NFL coaching career, Caldwell had stops with five teams.

Orlovsky played quarterback for Caldwell in 2011 while he was coaching the Colts and from 2014 to 2016 while with the Lions. He has an NFL career coaching record of 62–50.

More NFL Coverage:

Fore more Jaguars news, head over to Jaguars Report.