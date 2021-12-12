Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Twitter Reacts to Urban Meyer Handshake, Fury Over Leaked Reports

Author:

On Saturday, it was a report of tensions boiling over in the locker room; on Sunday it was a shutout loss and a viral handshake. What's clear is that Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is currently one of the NFL's biggest lightning rods for controversy and criticism.

Following the Jaguars' 20-0 loss to the Titans on Sunday, which eliminated the 2–11  Jaguars from playoff contention, Meyer was the subject of plenty of criticism for his cold handshake with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who once worked under Meyer as an assistant at Ohio State. 

In the postgame press conference, Meyer addressed Tom Pelissero's NFL Network report that detailed an argument he had with receiver Marvin Jones as well as other disputes within the team. 

SI Recommends

"What's the answer? Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That's garbage," Meyer said, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.  "...If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds."

Per Pelissero, Meyer also reportedly challenged assistants to defend their résumés individually during a recent staff meeting where he told his staff that he was a winner and that they were losers. 

On Sunday, the Jaguars struggled to get anything going against the first-place Titans, recording only eight total rushing yards while quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

demaryius-thomas-broncos
NFL

Broncos Honor Demaryius Thomas, Start Game With 10 Players

Denver paid tribute to the wide receiver on Sunday, three days after he was found dead in his Georgia home.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Betting

Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Rams at Cardinals

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between the Rams and Cardinals.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets fans as he leaves the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

With Fantasy Playoffs Set to Start, What Are Your Top Takeaways From 2021?

Tell us what you think and best answers will be featured in the Winners Club newsletter.

2021-12-12 18:54:45 ABU DHABI - Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen on the podium after winning the Formula 1 World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Racing

F1 Stewards Reject Both Mercedes' Protests

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results stand, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the 2021 World Champion.

lamar-jackson-ravens-browns
NFL

Lamar Jackson Carted to Locker Room With Ankle Injury

Tyler Huntley entered the game as Baltimore's quarterback after Jackson was taken into the locker room.

cowboys-bench
Extra Mustard

Cowboys Shipped Benches to Washington, Deny WFT Use of Logo

Dallas has made headlines on and off the field in Washington.

lions1
NFL

Report: Lions Facing Possible Roster Shortage Due to COVID-19, Flu Cases

The team has placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last week.

derrick-henry4
NFL

Report: Titans' Derrick Henry Preparing to Return By Playoffs

At the time of his injury, Henry led the league in carries (219), yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10).