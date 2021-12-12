On Saturday, it was a report of tensions boiling over in the locker room; on Sunday it was a shutout loss and a viral handshake. What's clear is that Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is currently one of the NFL's biggest lightning rods for controversy and criticism.

Following the Jaguars' 20-0 loss to the Titans on Sunday, which eliminated the 2–11 Jaguars from playoff contention, Meyer was the subject of plenty of criticism for his cold handshake with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who once worked under Meyer as an assistant at Ohio State.

In the postgame press conference, Meyer addressed Tom Pelissero's NFL Network report that detailed an argument he had with receiver Marvin Jones as well as other disputes within the team.

"What's the answer? Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That's garbage," Meyer said, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "...If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds."

Per Pelissero, Meyer also reportedly challenged assistants to defend their résumés individually during a recent staff meeting where he told his staff that he was a winner and that they were losers.

On Sunday, the Jaguars struggled to get anything going against the first-place Titans, recording only eight total rushing yards while quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions.

