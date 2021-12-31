While many might view kicking a field goal during a football game as an easy task, it is not as simple as you think. While kickers are required to be mentally zoned in to the actual kick, their lies one cardinal rule.

When the placeholder sets the ball for the kicker, he must place the ball to where the laces are out. The holder should rotate the ball to ensure that the laces on the side are facing the goal posts. If this rule of thumb is not followed, well, you end up like Alabama kicker Will Reichard, who missed on a 44-yard field goal with 4:47 to play in the second quarter on a rough hold by punter James Burnip.

If the laces are not facing the goal post, the potential for the ball to travel in unpredictable directions when the kicker kicks the ball is highly likely.

While the Crimson Tide went into halftime with a 17–3 lead against the Bearcats, Reichard and Burnip will want to make sure going forward that all laces are out on the football during field goal attempts for the rest of the game.

Who knows, the Cotton Bowl could come down to a field goal to win it.

More College Football Coverage: