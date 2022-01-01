Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Michigan’s Pregame T-Shirts Seem to Jinx Squad in Georgia Drubbing

Author:

Michigan’s pregame T-shirts for the Orange Bowl did not age well, to put it nicely. 

The Wolverines’ offensive line walked into Hard Rock Stadium in navy shirts with maize-colored writing that read “Run the Damn Ball.” However, Michigan ended up doing quite the opposite against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal game. 

The Wolverines sported one of the country's best rushing offenses in 2021, averaging more than 220 yards per game heading into Friday. But by the midway point of the fourth quarter, the team had only run for 84 yards compared to the Bulldogs’ 135. 

SI Recommends

It didn’t help that Georgia jumped out to a quick two-score lead, forcing Michigan to play catch up for the rest of the evening.

As Michigan played uncharacteristically compared to the rest of its 2021 season, the national title game will be a rematch of the SEC championship after Alabama breezed past Cincinnati earlier on Friday. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

cfp trophy
Play
College Football

Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete Dates, Times, Scores

Here is the schedule for all of this year's bowls, including the College Football Playoff.

Alabama's defense celebrates a tackle vs. Cincinnati
College Football

Alabama Strikes Again in Trampling Cincinnati

A Crimson Tide team that wasn't even a CFP lock one month ago will play for the title. Is anyone surprised?

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) after throwing a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Alabama Player Fires Back at Travis Kelce on Twitter

Kelce, a Cincinnati alum, said he wasn”t impressed after the Crimson Tide’s 27–6 win.

georgia michigan
Extra Mustard

Michigan Fans Were Surrender Cobra-ing Before Halftime vs. Georgia

It was all Bulldogs in the first half, and fans of the Wolverines appeared ready to throw in the towel.

college-football-playoff-history-blowouts.jpg
College Football

The most lopsided games in CFP history

The College Football Playoff was meant to feature the nation's best schools. The results haven't always reflected that.

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban smiles while visiting with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (left) after a victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Nick Saban Strikes Album Cover Pose With Cotton Bowl Trophy

The Alabama football coach gave fans the sense of “déjà vu.”

Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce at a Bearcats game.
Extra Mustard

Travis Kelce: ‘Bama Didn't Impress Anyone Tonight’

The Cincinnati great wasn’t blown away by Bama’s Cotton Bowl-winning performance.

USATSI_17436757
College Football

Nick Saban on Cincinnati: ‘There’s No Doubt They Belonged’

After many questioned whether or not the Bearcats should have been in the CFP semifinals after their loss to Alabama, Saban squashed the doubters.