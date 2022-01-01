Michigan’s pregame T-shirts for the Orange Bowl did not age well, to put it nicely.

The Wolverines’ offensive line walked into Hard Rock Stadium in navy shirts with maize-colored writing that read “Run the Damn Ball.” However, Michigan ended up doing quite the opposite against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

The Wolverines sported one of the country's best rushing offenses in 2021, averaging more than 220 yards per game heading into Friday. But by the midway point of the fourth quarter, the team had only run for 84 yards compared to the Bulldogs’ 135.

It didn’t help that Georgia jumped out to a quick two-score lead, forcing Michigan to play catch up for the rest of the evening.

As Michigan played uncharacteristically compared to the rest of its 2021 season, the national title game will be a rematch of the SEC championship after Alabama breezed past Cincinnati earlier on Friday.

More College Football Coverage: