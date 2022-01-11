Skip to main content
FOX Sideline Reporter Confirms She's Okay After Scary Fall During Broadcast

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink took a nasty slip during Sunday night’s postgame interview broadcast, but confirmed that she is okay. 

After speaking with guard Amir Coffey, she suddenly slipped and fell to the court as he walked away, landing face-first. She tweeted afterwards that “there was water on the court.”

Coffey, who tied a career-high with 21 points that night, as well as Clippers staffers rushed over the help Pink, who rolled over to her back. Reggie Jackson and Terence Mann had celebrated moments earlier by pouring water on their teammate, creating a puddle on the court. 

Pink also works as a NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports. 

