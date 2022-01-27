Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kelly Stafford Buying Rams-49ers Tickets to Give Away to Fans

Fans looking to find tickets for Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Rams and 49ers are finding it difficult to do so, with prices on the secondary markets steadily climbing ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between two division rivals. Thankfully (at least for those planning on wearing blue), Kelly Stafford is here to help.

Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced on her Instagram account that she purchased “a good amount” of tickets from Ticketmaster to give away to fans.

“If you are a hard core rams fan, or just a regular rams fan, a veteran, active in the military, a public servant, etc...tell me your story with some photos attached!“ Stafford wrote.

SI Recommends

Stafford has already made a public plea to Rams fans to not sell their tickets to 49ers fans for Sunday’s game. The two teams met in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, where visiting 49ers fans made plenty of noise and even forced the Rams’ offense to use a silent count in order to avoid false start penalties.

“I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game,” Stafford said. “And we came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild … It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that, but it made it very hard for us.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage on the Rams, check out Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

lebron reaves
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Jokes About What He Told Austin Reaves in Viral Clip

James tried to give the rookie some advice during the Lakers' win over the Nets on Tuesday, but it didn't seem to stick.

Olympic-Soccer-Rings
Play
Olympics

Former Olympic Gymnastic Champion Dies After COVID-19 Infection

Szilveszter Csollany died Monday at the age of 51 after spending weeks hospitalized with COVID-19.

tennessee
Extra Mustard

Tennessee, Florida Get Into Scuffle During Post-Game Handshake

After the Vols used a second-half comeback to erase a double-digit deficit, the two sides weren’t done fighting as they lined up to shake hands.

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) and Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (10) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Hornets Set NBA Season High, Franchise Record for Points

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points while LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple-double of the season in Charlotte’s 158–126 win over Indiana.

james harden
NBA

Report: Nets Won't Listen to Trade Offers for Harden

The Nets have reportedly made clear their intentions to retain the former MVP, even as he is eligible to become a free agent after this season.

Minnesota Vikings helmet
NFL

Vikings Hiring Browns Exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As Next GM

He will replace Rick Spielman, who was fired after the 2021 season following 16 years as Minnesota‘s general manager.

aaron rodgers (4)
NFL

Rodgers, OBJ Among Athletes Hurt by Bitcoin Price Collapse

NFL players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Rodgers took the bold step of taking parts of their salaries in Bitcoin, which has seen a steep decline.

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle Re-Sign With OL Reign

The USWNT duo won the World Cup in 2019 but missed time during the last NWSL season due to the Tokyo Olympics.