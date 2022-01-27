Kelly Stafford Buying Rams-49ers Tickets to Give Away to Fans

Fans looking to find tickets for Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Rams and 49ers are finding it difficult to do so, with prices on the secondary markets steadily climbing ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between two division rivals. Thankfully (at least for those planning on wearing blue), Kelly Stafford is here to help.

Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, announced on her Instagram account that she purchased “a good amount” of tickets from Ticketmaster to give away to fans.

“If you are a hard core rams fan, or just a regular rams fan, a veteran, active in the military, a public servant, etc...tell me your story with some photos attached!“ Stafford wrote.

Stafford has already made a public plea to Rams fans to not sell their tickets to 49ers fans for Sunday’s game. The two teams met in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, where visiting 49ers fans made plenty of noise and even forced the Rams’ offense to use a silent count in order to avoid false start penalties.

“I have never seen so many of the opposing team’s fans at a game,” Stafford said. “And we came from Detroit, and there are a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild … It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that, but it made it very hard for us.”

